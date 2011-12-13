(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.3 pct

* China annual economic work meeting eyed - analysts

* Policy hard to predict, better to strategise for slowdown - fund manager

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 13 China shares retreated on Tuesday, poised for a fourth-straight daily loss, with the Shanghai Composite Index approaching major long-term chart support levels.

A break below the 2,245-2,260 range on the Shanghai benchmark could further add to bearish momentum -- the former is a trend line connecting the lows in 2005 and 2008, while the latter was a major peak in 2001.

Midday A-share turnover in Shanghai was the highest since Dec. 1 but remained lacklustre, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 1.3 percent at 2,261.2 points at the midday break.

Market watchers said investors were warily watching for the outcome of the Chinese central government's secretive annual economic meeting, reported to be taking place this week by mainland media, for clues on how the authorities aim to prop up the slowing domestic economy.

"Unless there's a huge surge in volume, I'm not going to be making any changes to my portfolio," said a Shanghai-based manager of a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) fund, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"It's difficult to predict what the government will do, but the economic slowdown is definitely in motion, so it's safer to strategise around that now," the QFII fund manager said.

Material stocks were standout underperformers in Shanghai, with the materials sub-index down 2.8 percent. Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd and Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd shed 3.8 and 3.2 percent respectively.

MAINLAND WEAKNESS WEIGHS ON HONG KONG

Pressure on mainland markets also weighed on Hong Kong, with the China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in the territory down 1.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.9 percent at 18,413.5 by the midday trading break.

"Investors were holding out for a big policy lift, much more in Hong Kong than the mainland, but are now adjusting their expectations with signs that it is unlikely to come at the scale of stimulus measures seen in 2008-09," said Wang Aochao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of equity research.

Chinese banks and oil counters were among the biggest drags. China Construction Bank Corp, Bank of China Ltd and CNOOC Ltd all lost more than 1 percent.

Short-selling interest on the broader market has declined in the past week as turnover on the Hong Kong bourse lingered at the year's low, playing a part in exaggerating price movements, analysts said.

Interest in warrants and other derivatives have spiked as difficult market conditions have made stock picking difficult, adding to volatility. (Additional reporting by Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Chris Lewis)