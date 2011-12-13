(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.3 pct
* China annual economic work meeting eyed - analysts
* Policy hard to predict, better to strategise for slowdown
- fund manager
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 13 China shares retreated
on Tuesday, poised for a fourth-straight daily loss, with the
Shanghai Composite Index approaching major long-term chart
support levels.
A break below the 2,245-2,260 range on the Shanghai
benchmark could further add to bearish momentum -- the former is
a trend line connecting the lows in 2005 and 2008, while the
latter was a major peak in 2001.
Midday A-share turnover in Shanghai was the highest since
Dec. 1 but remained lacklustre, with the Shanghai Composite
Index down 1.3 percent at 2,261.2 points at the midday
break.
Market watchers said investors were warily watching for the
outcome of the Chinese central government's secretive annual
economic meeting, reported to be taking place this week by
mainland media, for clues on how the authorities aim to prop up
the slowing domestic economy.
"Unless there's a huge surge in volume, I'm not going to be
making any changes to my portfolio," said a Shanghai-based
manager of a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII)
fund, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
"It's difficult to predict what the government will do, but
the economic slowdown is definitely in motion, so it's safer to
strategise around that now," the QFII fund manager said.
Material stocks were standout underperformers in Shanghai,
with the materials sub-index down 2.8 percent. Anhui
Conch Cement Co Ltd and Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
shed 3.8 and 3.2 percent respectively.
MAINLAND WEAKNESS WEIGHS ON HONG KONG
Pressure on mainland markets also weighed on Hong Kong, with
the China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies
listed in the territory down 1.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index was down 0.9 percent at 18,413.5 by the midday
trading break.
"Investors were holding out for a big policy lift, much more
in Hong Kong than the mainland, but are now adjusting their
expectations with signs that it is unlikely to come at the scale
of stimulus measures seen in 2008-09," said Wang Aochao, UOB Kay
Hian's Shanghai-based head of equity research.
Chinese banks and oil counters were among the biggest drags.
China Construction Bank Corp, Bank of China Ltd
and CNOOC Ltd all lost more than 1 percent.
Short-selling interest on the broader market has declined in
the past week as turnover on the Hong Kong bourse lingered at
the year's low, playing a part in exaggerating price movements,
analysts said.
Interest in warrants and other derivatives have spiked as
difficult market conditions have made stock picking difficult,
adding to volatility.
(Additional reporting by Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by
Chris Lewis)