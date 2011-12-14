(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.2 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.1 pct
* Shanghai barely holds on to long-term chart support
* Weak turnover seen extending into new year
* IPOs to weigh on Shanghai market - analyst
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 14 Hong Kong and China
shares edged lower on Wednesday, poised for a fifth-straight
session of losses in weak turnover that is expected to extend
into final weeks of 2011, with most long funds seen done for the
year.
Strength in utilities pointed to caution, with an uncertain
outlook for the Chinese economy and the euro zone debt crisis
likely to keep investors wary of risk going into the new year.
"Nobody quite knows how bad it will get early next year, so
in such uncertainty, investors are understandably looking for
safety," said Linus Yip, an equity strategist with First
Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.18 percent at
18,413.79 at the midday trading break. The China Enterprises
Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong
lost 0.4 percent.
Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse stayed near a two-week low,
but losses among some top beta names came in relatively stronger
volume. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd slipped 3.3
percent in midday volume that exceeded its 30-day average after
reporting a sharp drop in November sales.
The Chinese developer, whose Hong Kong listing is down more
than 21 percent this year, also announced that it had stopped
acquiring land, believing sales would remain very slow going
into the second quarter of next year.
SHANGHAI TESTS LONG-TERM SUPPORT
The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy morning
session down 0.1 percent at 2,245.6, barely holding on to a
long-term chart support seen between 2,245 and 2,260 points.
Losses could accelerate if the Shanghai benchmark breaks
decisively below this level, adding to bearish sentiment that
could also weigh on Hong Kong.
"Things could get worse as we go into the Lunar New Year
period at the end of January. The rush of new IPOs is going to
compound the lack of support from low turnover," said Qian
Qimin, co-director of research at Shenyin Wanguo Securities in
Shanghai.
New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the mainland's
third-largest insurance life insurer, is expected to make its
listing debut on Friday after pricing its $1.9 billion dual Hong
Kong-Shanghai IPO at the low end of expectations.
In a sign of things to come, mainland media reported the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) may introduce a
rule that allows only banks with at least 100 billion yuan
($15.7 billion) in assets to list on the stock
market.
On Wednesday, industrial and materials companies, generally
seen as more sensitive to economic growth, led losses. The
Shanghai materials sub-index and a similar gauge for
industrials were both down 0.2 percent.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), seen
as the most sensitive to global oil prices among the three
Chinese oil giants, was the Shanghai benchmark's top drag,
tracking lower global oil prices with a 1.8 percent decline.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)