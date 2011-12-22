(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct
* Tight short-term money supply in China a key drag -
analyst
* Property plays outperform in Hong Kong
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 22 Hong Kong and China
shares traded ,lower on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite
Index briefly touching the lowest intraday level in 33 months in
weak turnover that is expected to amplify price movements.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.53
percent at 18,318.39 at the midday trading break. The China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed
in Hong Kong lost 0.54 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.44 percent
at 2,181.52 at midday, near the top of its trading range on the
day. The broader CSI300 Index, which also tracks some
Shenzhen listings, fell 0.15 percent.
"A key drag (in mainland markets) right now is tight
short-term money supply in the financial system. This might
persist right through the Lunar New Year at the end of January,"
said Zhong Hua, an equity analyst with Guotai Junan Securities
in Shanghai.
While medium- and long-term money market conditions remained
relatively loose on Thursday, short-term rates stayed tight,
suggesting interbank conditions are affecting the short-term
credit access of investors.
"With expectations of policy-easing deflated and growth
slowing, stock picking is made more difficult," Zhong said,
adding that industries favoured in the central government's
development plans would make good starting points.
On Thursday, gold-related stocks slipped on weaker physical
gold prices, with materials and energy sectors broadly weak
after its relative outperformance the session before. Shandong
Gold Mining Co Ltd shed 2.7 percent and Zhongjin
Gold Corp Ltd lost 1.9 percent.
Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd was the top drag on the
Shanghai Composite, poised for its tenth 10 percent slide in 11
sessions, with losses coming in more than twice its 30-day
average volume.
It has now lost almost 65 percent since resuming trading on
Dec. 8 after an eight-session suspension.
The Shanghai Composite, down more than 22 percent in the
year to date, is seen supported at about 2,093, the 76.4 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from 2008 lows to 2009 highs.
HANG SENG INDEX TO SNAP TWO-DAY RALLY
The Hang Seng Index look poised to snap a two-day winning
streak, but is expected to hold within a narrow range in weak
turnover with the approach of a four-day holiday weekend.
Midday turnover in Hong Kong neared the low for the year,
with sentiment also crimped by emerging doubts about whether
funds raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank
tender would actually flow into struggling euro zone economies
and help restore confidence.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's top lender and the
Hang Seng Index's biggest weight, was the top drag, down 0.6
percent. It is down more than 26 percent in the year to date,
outpacing a 20.5 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index.
Property issues were relative outperformers, with the Hang
Seng property sub-index up 0.45 percent. Evergrande Real
Estate Group Ltd jumped 5.8 percent, while China
Resources Land Ltd and Agile Property Holdings Ltd
each saw gains of more than 3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Chris Lewis)