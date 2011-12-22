(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct

* Tight short-term money supply in China a key drag - analyst

* Property plays outperform in Hong Kong

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 22 Hong Kong and China shares traded ,lower on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite Index briefly touching the lowest intraday level in 33 months in weak turnover that is expected to amplify price movements.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.53 percent at 18,318.39 at the midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong lost 0.54 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.44 percent at 2,181.52 at midday, near the top of its trading range on the day. The broader CSI300 Index, which also tracks some Shenzhen listings, fell 0.15 percent.

"A key drag (in mainland markets) right now is tight short-term money supply in the financial system. This might persist right through the Lunar New Year at the end of January," said Zhong Hua, an equity analyst with Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.

While medium- and long-term money market conditions remained relatively loose on Thursday, short-term rates stayed tight, suggesting interbank conditions are affecting the short-term credit access of investors.

"With expectations of policy-easing deflated and growth slowing, stock picking is made more difficult," Zhong said, adding that industries favoured in the central government's development plans would make good starting points.

On Thursday, gold-related stocks slipped on weaker physical gold prices, with materials and energy sectors broadly weak after its relative outperformance the session before. Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd shed 2.7 percent and Zhongjin Gold Corp Ltd lost 1.9 percent.

Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd was the top drag on the Shanghai Composite, poised for its tenth 10 percent slide in 11 sessions, with losses coming in more than twice its 30-day average volume.

It has now lost almost 65 percent since resuming trading on Dec. 8 after an eight-session suspension.

The Shanghai Composite, down more than 22 percent in the year to date, is seen supported at about 2,093, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from 2008 lows to 2009 highs.

HANG SENG INDEX TO SNAP TWO-DAY RALLY

The Hang Seng Index look poised to snap a two-day winning streak, but is expected to hold within a narrow range in weak turnover with the approach of a four-day holiday weekend.

Midday turnover in Hong Kong neared the low for the year, with sentiment also crimped by emerging doubts about whether funds raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender would actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's top lender and the Hang Seng Index's biggest weight, was the top drag, down 0.6 percent. It is down more than 26 percent in the year to date, outpacing a 20.5 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index.

Property issues were relative outperformers, with the Hang Seng property sub-index up 0.45 percent. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd jumped 5.8 percent, while China Resources Land Ltd and Agile Property Holdings Ltd each saw gains of more than 3 percent. (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Chris Lewis)