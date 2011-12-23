* Hang Seng Index up 1.1 percent, H-shares lead
* Shanghai Composite Index up 1.5 pct
* HK shares poised to end week higher
(Updates to midday)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Dec 23 Hong Kong stocks notched
up gains on Friday, poised to end the last full trading week of
the year on a positive note as signs of a strengthening U.S.
economy encouraged some investors to buy into the market,
although overall volume remained very light.
The Hang Seng Index was up 1.08 percent at 18,576.06
by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises index
rose 1.85 percent to 10,128.54.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index
bounced 1.45 percent, rising back above the 2,200 level after
recovering from a 33-month intraday low touched in the previous
session. Energy counters and financials were the biggest boosts.
Wall Street stocks rose for a third straight day on
Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 virtually flat for the year
after data showed new claims for unemployment benefits dropped
to the lowest in 3-1/2 years.
A December improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment to the
highest level in six months also helped, with Americans feeling
more positive about the economy's prospects.
"The 'Fear Factor' is becoming less of an issue with better
U.S. numbers," said a portfolio trader at a European bank in
Hong Kong, adding that he expected window-dressing and "risk-on"
to be the theme through to year-end.
On the week, the Hang Seng Index is up 1.6 percent, while
for December it is 3.3 percent higher.
The gains have done little, however, to dent its
underperformance this year relative to Asian and global markets
as fears of a euro zone crisis and fading appetites for Chinese
equities among global investors took their toll.
The Hang Seng Index is still down nearly 20 percent this
year compared with an 8.2 percent decline for the MSCI World
index.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest lender, rose
1.5 percent to HK$59.85 following gains in European financial
stocks.
The bounce in Shanghai helped Hong Kong-listed mainland
companies outperform the broader market. Oil major CNOOC Ltd
rose 2.1 percent, while China Pacific Insurance
(Group) Co Ltd was up 3.6 percent, the top gainer on
the Hang Seng Index.
Analysts at UBS said they were "cautiously optimistic" on
China's domestic markets over the three- to six-month horizon.
Overall capital market liquidity is expected to remain tight
in the near term on year-end funding requirements and demand for
cash around the Lunar New Year, but monetary policy
"fine-tuning" should provide support thereafter, said strategist
Li Chen in a note to clients.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)