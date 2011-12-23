* Hang Seng up 1.9 percent on week, H-shares lead
* Shanghai Comp up 0.9 pct on day, but posts 7th weekly loss
* Yanzhou Coal up 6.6 percent on Australia coal deal
* UBS strategist turning "cautiously optimistic" on A-shares
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Dec 23 Hong Kong stocks ended
the last full trading week of the year on a positive note as
signs of a strengthening U.S. economy encouraged some investors
to buy, although overall volume remained very light.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.3 percent on Friday and
1.9 percent this week. The China Enterprises Index of
top locally listed mainland firms rose 1.9 percent on the day,
outperforming the broader market.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 percent,
closing above a technically crucial 2,200 level as it recovered
from Thursday's dip to a 33-month intraday low.
But the index, which has now broken above the 76.4
retracement from its 2005 low to its 2007 peak, still posted its
seventh successive weekly drop as tight money market conditions
due to year-end funding requirements kept the domestic share
market in China under pressure.
In Hong Kong, investors followed gains on Wall Street where
stocks jumped on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 virtually
flat for the year after data showed new claims for unemployment
benefits dropped to a 3-1/2-year low.
A December improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment to the
highest level in six months also helped, with Americans feeling
more positive about the economy's prospects.
"The 'Fear Factor' is becoming less of an issue with better
U.S. numbers," said a portfolio trader at a European bank in
Hong Kong, adding that he expected window-dressing and "risk-on"
to be the theme through to year-end.
The Hang Seng may still be an underperformer this year
relative to Asian and global markets, as fears of a euro zone
crisis and fading appetites for Chinese equities among global
investors took their toll.
The Hang Seng Index is still down nearly 20 percent this
year compared with an 8 percent decline for the MSCI World index
.
On Friday, index heavyweight HSBC Holdings Plc,
Europe's largest lender, rose 1.4 percent to HK$59.80 following
gains in European financial stocks, providing the biggest boost
to the Hong Kong benchmark.
The bounce in Shanghai helped Hong Kong-listed mainland
companies outperform the broader market. Oil major CNOOC Ltd
rose 2.9 percent, while China Life was up
3.5 percent.
Among the large-cap H-shares, Yanzhou Coal was the
most actively traded counter after it said it planned to merge
its Australian unit with Gloucester Coal in a A$700
million deal that will create one of Australia's largest listed
coal companies.
With worries over China pushing valuations on an
earnings-multiple basis for the domestic market to levels to
historic lows, some market-watchers say a rebound is likely once
money market conditions ease.
Analysts at UBS tracking China's domestic market said in a
note to clients they were turning "cautiously optimistic" on
over the three- to six-month horizon.
Overall capital market liquidity is expected to remain tight
in the near term on year-end funding requirements and demand for
cash around the Lunar New Year, but monetary policy
"fine-tuning" should provide support thereafter, said strategist
Li Chen in a note to clients.
At 8.95 times forward 12-month earnings forecasts, the
Shanghai A-share index trades at its lowest valuation
since 2003, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
