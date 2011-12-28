(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.7 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.7 pct
* Turnover on both bourses weak
* China financials, coal plays among biggest losers
* Mengniu slumps on milk contamination scare
By Clement Tan
Dec 28 Hong Kong and China shares fell on
Wednesday, led by weakness in Chinese financials and coal
counters, with investors cutting risk in holiday-thinned trade
as the year winding to a close.
Midday turnover on both bourses neared lows for the year,
with the exception of China Mengniu Diary Co Ltd,
which tumbled more than 22 percent in almost nine times its
30-day average volume to the lowest in more than two years.
China's largest diary company said over the weekend that it
had destroyed milk in Sichuan found by a government quality
watchdog to contain aflatoxin, a substance that can cause severe
liver damage.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.66 percent
at 2,151.97 by midday after sinking to a 33-month intraday low
of 2,148.35 points and further into technically oversold
territory.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.67 percent at
18,503.67 by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises
Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong was
a relative underperformer, down 1.71 percent.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was
the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, down 2.5 percent. Bank of
China Ltd declined 2.1 percent, while China
Construction Bank Corp lost 0.9 percent.
"Chinese banks are under pressure today because there were
some expectations that Beijing could cut reserve requirements
over the long Christmas weekend, which of course didn't happen,"
said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich
Securities in Hong Kong.
WEAK COAL PLAYS FURTHER WEIGH
ICBC was also the top drag on the Shanghai
Composite Index. Market watchers said weakness in mainland
markets was compounded by weak money supply after a year-end
spike in demand. Short-term money market rates have surged in
the last two weeks as a result.
Traders said on Wednesday that the Chinese central bank
could skip the sale of three-month bills on Thursday, which
would have drained more liquidity from the financial
system.
The Shanghai Composite is down 23.4 percent so far this
year, underperfoming the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan, which is down more than 18
percent over the same period.
Coal issues also weighed after mainland media reported that
Beijing could limit coal price increases in the new year, a move
that could hurt margins at coal producers.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the
mainland's biggest coal producer, lost 2.3 percent in Hong Kong
and 0.3 percent in Shanghai. Smaller peer China Coal Energy Co
Ltd declined 2.5 percent in Hong Kong and
0.1 percent in Shanghai.
Still, Shenhua is drastically outperforming China Coal in
both markets. In Hong Kong, China Shenhua is up 3.7 percent in
the year to date, but China Coal is down more than 30 percent.
In Shanghai, Shenhua is down 1.2 percent, but China Coal has
lost 20 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)