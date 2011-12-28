(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

Dec 28 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Wednesday, led by weakness in Chinese financials and coal counters, with investors cutting risk in holiday-thinned trade as the year winding to a close.

Midday turnover on both bourses neared lows for the year, with the exception of China Mengniu Diary Co Ltd, which tumbled more than 22 percent in almost nine times its 30-day average volume to the lowest in more than two years.

China's largest diary company said over the weekend that it had destroyed milk in Sichuan found by a government quality watchdog to contain aflatoxin, a substance that can cause severe liver damage.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.66 percent at 2,151.97 by midday after sinking to a 33-month intraday low of 2,148.35 points and further into technically oversold territory.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.67 percent at 18,503.67 by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong was a relative underperformer, down 1.71 percent.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, down 2.5 percent. Bank of China Ltd declined 2.1 percent, while China Construction Bank Corp lost 0.9 percent.

"Chinese banks are under pressure today because there were some expectations that Beijing could cut reserve requirements over the long Christmas weekend, which of course didn't happen," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities in Hong Kong.

WEAK COAL PLAYS FURTHER WEIGH

ICBC was also the top drag on the Shanghai Composite Index. Market watchers said weakness in mainland markets was compounded by weak money supply after a year-end spike in demand. Short-term money market rates have surged in the last two weeks as a result.

Traders said on Wednesday that the Chinese central bank could skip the sale of three-month bills on Thursday, which would have drained more liquidity from the financial system.

The Shanghai Composite is down 23.4 percent so far this year, underperfoming the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which is down more than 18 percent over the same period.

Coal issues also weighed after mainland media reported that Beijing could limit coal price increases in the new year, a move that could hurt margins at coal producers.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland's biggest coal producer, lost 2.3 percent in Hong Kong and 0.3 percent in Shanghai. Smaller peer China Coal Energy Co Ltd declined 2.5 percent in Hong Kong and 0.1 percent in Shanghai.

Still, Shenhua is drastically outperforming China Coal in both markets. In Hong Kong, China Shenhua is up 3.7 percent in the year to date, but China Coal is down more than 30 percent. In Shanghai, Shenhua is down 1.2 percent, but China Coal has lost 20 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)