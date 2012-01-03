(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 2.1 percent, HSCE jumps 3 percent

* Oil stocks gain on higher oil prices, China outlook

* Funds buying into PetroChina - analyst

* Mainland China markets closed, open on Wednesday

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 3 Hong Kong shares started the new trading year stronger on Tuesday after slumping to their first annual loss in three years in 2011, bolstered by strength in oil stocks driven by a number of factors from China and Iran.

Investors were betting on stronger demand from China on fresh policy support to counter a slowdown in economic growth after a survey showed on Sunday that downward risks persisted in China despite narrowly avoiding a contraction in December.

A plan by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to allow mainland oil prices to be dictated by the market could lift profits at the country's three oil majors, further boosting sentiment, traders said.

"Petrochemical companies will stay relatively strong on anticipated pricing mechanism changes. Strong volumes today, particularly for PetroChina, suggest fresh buying by funds," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

On Tuesday, oil companies were also boosted by higher oil prices after Iran test-fired two long-range missiles amid mounting Western pressure over its nuclear programme, stoking fears of supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of world's oil is shipped.

The Hang Seng Index was up 2.05 percent at 18,812.69 by the midday trading break, touching the highest level in about three weeks. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 2.95 percent.

Financial markets in mainland China stayed closed on Tuesday for the New Year holiday. They will reopen on Wednesday.

PetroChina Co Ltd, up 5.5 percent, CNOOC Ltd , gaining 4.9 percent, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), 4.7 percent higher, were among the top boosts.

Sinopec was the top performer in 2011, with a gain of almost 10 percent, while CNOOC was the worst shower, slumping more than 26 percent. PetroChina lost 4.8 percent.

ANALYSTS MORE BULLISH ON PETROCHINA

Gains for PetroChina came in midday volume exceeding its 30-day average. Sinopec also saw strong interest, setting both stocks apart from the broader market, where turnover at midday was lacklustre.

In a note to clients, analysts from Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PetroChina from "underperform" to "hold" while staying cautious, retaining their HK$9 12-month price target for the stock. PetroChina closed at HK$10.20 at midday.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, PetroChina is trading at a 6 percent discount from its 12-month earnings historic median and a forward price-to-book multiple that is a 23 percent discount off its historic median.

In a report late last week, Mirae Asset Management was more bullish, with a target price of HK$13 for PetroChina, reiterating a "buy" rating on all three Chinese oil stocks.

"With more favorable domestic policies ahead in China and potentially more taxes ahead for United States- and Europe-based peers, we should see China's energy sector outperform international oil majors," Mirae said in the report dated Dec. 28. (Editing by Chris Lewis)