* Shanghai Composite falls 1.4 pct on year's 1st trading day
* Weak China shares drag Hong Kong lower, HSI down 0.8
percent
* Swire Pacific slumps ahead of property unit spin-off
* Shippers up on upbeat worldwide manufacturing data
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 4 China shares started the
new year on the backfoot on Wednesday as Premier Wen Jiabao's
warning of a "difficult" period ahead for the economy gave
little comfort to domestic investors already suffering from a
2-1/2 year slump on the mainland markets.
The Shanghai Composite fell 1.4 percent, dragging
down stocks in Hong Kong, which gave back about a third of
Monday's gains. The Hang Seng index closed down 0.8
percent.
After a period in which Chinese authorities had sought to
cool credit and overall high growth rates, Wen said the first
quarter of 2012 would be "difficult" for the world's No.2
economy, according to comments published on the government
portal www.gov.cn overnight.
Wen said there would be policy tweaks as slowdown concerns
intensify, but hinted the government is not ready to carry out
another massive stimulus programme as it did during the 2008/09
global crisis.
Chinese shares have underperformed Asian peers for two
successive years as Beijing tightened policy to rein in
inflation and red-hot property prices. The Shanghai Composite
ended 2011 down over 21 percent.
"There are plenty of people out there thinking there is more
downside as Premier Wen warns China faces a difficult Q1," said
a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage, adding that
the property sector remained a focus for short-selling in Hong
Kong.
Average home prices in key Chinese cities edged down in
December, the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the face of
government measures to curb speculation in the property market.
Conglomerate Swire Pacific was the weakest
performer among blue-chips in Hong Kong as investors sold the
stock ahead of the spin-off of the company's property arm. Swire
shares tumbled 14 percent in over twice their average 30-day
traded volume.
The company's property arm own and operates commercial
property in Hong Kong including retail malls and offices.
"The key thing about the property arm is the rental income
which smooths out any volitility in Swire's other businesses,"
said the trader, adding that the spinoff leaves the company a
conglomerate focused on aviation, shipping and beverages, all of
which are facing a tough year.
Swire was the biggest drag on the Hang Seng, which had
gained 2.4 percent on Tuesday.
"I think there were some people who were getting ahead of
themselves yesterday. There is a complete lack of momentum right
now, and at current levels investors don't have much incentive
to chase gains," said Alex Wong, director of asset management at
Ample Finance Group.
Shanghai-listed shares of coal majors China Shenhua
and China Coal Energy fell 2.9 percent
and 5 percent, respectively, while financials remained weak with
insurer China Life shedding 1 percent.
Chinese oil majors remained firm, however, extending their
gains from the previous session as oil prices held steady,
supported by fears of possible supply disruptions from Iran and
upbeat economic data from the United States and China.
PetroChina shares rose 1.2 percent while CNOOC
rose 0.7 percent in relatively healthy volumes.
Growth in worldwide factory activity, particularly in the
United States, where manufacturing growth was at its fastest
pace in six months, helped some beaten-down cyclical stocks.
Shipping counters China Merchants and Cosco
Pacific rose 1.7 percent and 3.4 percent,
respectively. Both stocks signficantly underperformed the
broader markets last as fears over a global recession hit the
shipping sector.
Cosco shares are down 43 percent from a three-year high hit
in April 2011.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)