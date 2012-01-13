(Updates to midday)
* HSI flat, Shanghai Composite down 1.8 percent
* Second fall in forex reserves spooks A-share investors
* Growth-sensitive sectors hit, pare weekly gains
* Belle International slumps after weak sales figure
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 13 Chinese shares were
lower on Friday, with losses accelerating after Beijing posted a
fall in foreign exchange reserves for two consecutive months,
paring gains in Hong Kong as growth-sensitive sectors scaled
back advances on the week.
Data on Friday showed that China recorded declines in forex
reserves in November and December, the first consecutive fall
since the first quarter of 2009, as a narrowing trade surplus
and an outflow of speculative funds reversed the accumulation of
dollars.
"It's been very sentiment-driven this past week. The markets
are very fragile, driven by news flows. With growth slowing, I
think expectations of more outflows will hurt liquidity and
become a source of weakness for mainland markets," said Hong
Hao, a Beijing-based global equity strategist with CICC.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.77 percent
at 2,234.81 by midday, breaking below chart support seen at
2,240 in the weakest midday A-share turnover this week after
falling back from resistance at 2,300 all week.
Chinese insurers, often seen as a barometer of the A-share
market because of their sizable mainland equity investments,
were weak. China Life Insurance Co Ltd was the top
drag in Shanghai, down 2.7 percent.
On the week, the Shanghai Composite is still up 3.3 percent,
largely on the back of a three-day winning streak at the start
of the week supported by earlier data releases and several share
buybacks seen as forms of government intervention.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was among
beneficiaries after its parent company said it was increasing
its A-share stake in the country's largest coal producer, but it
was among the top drags in Shanghai on Friday, down 1.1 percent.
Also supporting were several measures announced to bolster
the mainland securities markets following the outcome of last
weekend's National Financial Work Conference, held once every
five years since 1997.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings
in Hong Kong, pared gains, but was still up 0.19 percent at the
midday trading break. The broader Hang Seng Index was
down 0.03 percent at 19,089.49.
Both benchmarks are on track to post second straight weekly
gains. The China Enterprises Index is up 5.5 percent so far,
while the Hang Seng Index is up 2.8 percent.
SALES FIGURES, PROFIT WARNINGS WEIGH ON HONG KONG
Belle International Holdings Ltd was its top drag,
slumping 8.6 percent in three times its 30-day average volume
after posting fourth-quarter sales figures that were below
market expectations.
"It's not looking good for them. The problem with Belle is
that its mainland operations are already extensive and
considered developed. It's hard to imagine how much more growth
is possible for them," said Wang Aochao, UOB-Kay Hian's
Shanghai-based head of research.
Wang added that re-rating of the Hong Kong listing of the
footwear retailer, which is almost exclusively focused on the
mainland, was underway and a better entry point was still some
way off.
A slew of profit warnings also weighed on the market. China
Taiping Insurance Holdings Ltd shed more than 8
percent after warning that it would post a "substantially lower"
operating profit for 2011, due largely to a loss at its
reinsurance arm.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)