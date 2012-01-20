* Hang Seng Index up 0.8 pct, at 3-1/2 month high
* Shanghai Composite up 0.4 pct, back above 2,300 points
* HSBC biggest lift on HSI as Europe debt concerns ease
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 20 Hong Kong and Shanghai
shares rose on Friday, achieving a second straight week of gains
and managing to break above stubborn chart resistances on hopes
of policy easing in China and on stronger overseas markets.
The gains rounded off a strong last two weeks of the Year of
Rabbit for both markets. These were fed by expectations of
pro-growth policies from China during the Year of the Dragon,
which begins on Monday.
On Friday, the combination of good earnings results from
U.S. banks and reduced concerns over Europe lifted investor
appetite for risky assets.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.8 percent at a
3-1/2 month high and back above the 20,000 level for the first
time since October 28. The Shanghai Composite finished 1
percent higher at 2,319.12, closing above 2,300 for the first
time since Dec. 9.
Mainland markets will remain shut all of next week while
Hong Kong will be closed from Monday through Wednesday.
Stocks hit a bump mid-morning on Friday after an indicator
signaled a sluggish start to 2012 for Chinese manufacturers.
Factory activity likely fell for a third successive month in
January, an HSBC survey of purchasing managers showed.
But strength in Europe-sensitive names in Hong Kong helped
the Hang Seng recover after the midday break.
"Feels a little like the calm after the storm, with markets
generally subdued after their powerful run over the past
fortnight," said a Hong Kong-based trader at a large U.S.
brokerage.
While clients were not very keen to add risk ahead of next
week's holidays, flows were well above recent averages, said the
trader, suggesting investors were not completely on the
sidelines as generally tends to happen ahead of long holidays.
Turnover on Hong Kong exchange was HK$70 billion, slightly
lower than Thursday's but more than 50 percent higher than the
average over the past month.
A large chunk of the equity fund inflows into Asia ex-Japan
during the week ending Jan. 18 went into China-focused funds,
according to Markus Rosgen, regional equity strategist at
Citigroup.
About $622 million was ploughed into China funds, said
Rosgen in a note to clients, citing data from fund tracker EPFR
Global.
That comes as risky assets around the globe see renewed
buying interest.
Eased concerns over the cost of fundraising for European
countries, and strong earnings from U.S. banks helped HSBC
Holdings Plc rise 3.7 percent to a 3-1/2 month high,
the biggest boost on the Hang Seng Index.
Europe-focused retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd 0330.HK rose 1.6
percent, while Prada SpA 1913.HK gained 4.6 percent.
Weighing on the index, locally listed Chinese companies saw
profit-taking after a strong week, and ahead of the long
holiday, during which a slew of U.S. companies are expected to
release results and the Federal Reserve will announce its latest
policy decision.
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd was down
1.1 percent on Friday, but still gained 14 percent since Jan. 9.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, which
slipped 0.8 percent on the day, rose 22 percent over the same
period.
In Shanghai, mining companies saw the sharpest losses after
the private manufacturing index was released. Zhongjin Gold Corp
Ltd lost 2.3 percent, while Minmetals Development Co
Ltd fell 1.7 percent.
Outside of large caps, Winsway Coking Coal Co Ltd
took another hit, down 5.8 percent as it battles allegations of
fraud.
The company, which has lost about 13 percent since
Wednesday's close, has dismissed the allegations.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)