(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.5 pct
* Li & Fung slumps after announcing fundraising plans
* GOME tumbles after earnings underwhelm
* Successive high levels of short-selling in HK not seen
since last Sept
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong and China shares
were lower by midday Wednesday, dragged by growth-sensitive
sectors as investors punished companies that reported
unfavourable earnings, with Hong Kong rolling back gains from
the previous session.
Investors also did not take well to companies that announced
fundraising that diluted stakes of existing shareholders. Li &
Fung Ltd was among the top drags on the benchmark
index after announcing plans late on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.95 percent at the
midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 1.15 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was 1.5 percent lower.
"We are seeing very extreme moves today. Investors are
reacting to news specific to companies, largely on earnings and
fundraising, but turnover has been quite bad otherwise," said
Alex Wong, director of asset management at Ample Finance.
Li & Fung, supply chain manager for retailers including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, slumped 5.4
percent after announcing plans to raise about $500 million in a
share placement priced at a 4-5 percent discount to its Tuesday
close.
Li & Fung had surged to the highest last week after posting
forecast-beating 2011 earnings, but has since pared those gains,
trading at HK$18.54, nearing the low end of its share placement
at HK$18.52.
EARNINGS, KEY DRIVERS
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd slipped 3.5
percent in Shanghai and 1.9 percent in Hong Kong after posting
2011 earnings that underwhelmed expectations despite increasing
32 percent year on year.
GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd tumbled
almost 17 percent in midday volume that was more than triple its
30-day average, reversing gains for the year and retreating to
the lowest since October last year.
Late on Tuesday, GOME posted a 6.2 percent fall in 2011
profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging analyst
forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan, triggering a slew of broker
downgrades.
Henggan International Group Co Ltd, China's
largest producer of sanitary napkins, jumped 4.8 percent to
HK$76.65, with investors cheering its bullish guidance on
margins with most material costs trending down this quarter.
This was despite Henggan posting 2011 earnings late on
Tuesday that were largely in line with expectations, but the
company's margins guidance triggered some analyst upgrades
including Barclays, which raised its price target from HK$69 to
HK$80.
Henggan is up 5.2 percent this week, an outperformance over
the broader market that also saw short-selling hit a year-high
on Tuesday with bearish bets accounting for 12.2 percent of
total turnover, according to data from the stock exchange.
Short-interest has remained above 11 percent for three
successive sessions in Hong Kong, which traders say has happened
only twice in the last 12 years and was last seen in September
last year amid extreme bearishness around China.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)