By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 25 Hong Kong and China shares
rose on Wednesday, helped by strength in the Chinese property
sector after mainland media reported that equity funds lifted
their exposure to the sector in the last quarter while posting a
combined quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.17
billion).
The official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday
that property stocks accounted for the highest proportion in
Chinese equity fund portfolios in the last quarter, spurring
keen retail investor interest in the mainland.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.08 percent by the midday
trading break. The China Enterprises Index rose 0.15
percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.33
percent, while the CSI300 Index was 0.42 percent
higher.
"We are not going to see a dramatic improvement in the
physical property market in China, but I do think some might
have been too pessimistic. Transactions have so far shown some
improvement," said Haitong International Securities strategist
Edward Huang.
China Resources Land Ltd and China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd were the top two percentage gainers
among Hang Seng Index components, up 3.6 and 2.4 percent,
respectively.
In mainland markets, Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd
rose 1.2 percent, while China Vanke Co Ltd
gained 1.4 percent. Shanghai New Huang Pu Real
Estate Co Ltd jumped 5.9 percent in midday volume
that exceeded four times its 30-day average.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Earnings were in focus as Chinese companies line up their
first-quarter performance reports this week, which could offer
investors clues to the impact of a slowing Chinese economy.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology said industrial output growth in the world's
second-largest economy was showing signs of acceleration in the
second quarter versus the first quarter.
Huaneng Power International Inc ,
China's largest independent power producer, was up 2.7 percent
in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai after posting a 306
percent jump in quarterly profit to 919.36 million yuan late on
Tuesday.
In a note to clients on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analysts
said Huaneng's quarterly result "is broadly in line with (their)
expectations of a significant margin recovery in 2012", while
reiterating their "buy" conviction on the stock.
Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, an Apple Inc
supplier, gained 2.3 percent after Apple's quarterly
profit almost doubled, blowing past Wall Street estimates after
a jump in iPhone sales, particularly in the greater China
region.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)