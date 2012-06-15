(Updates to midday)

* HSI, H-shares index both up 1.3 percent

* Shanghai Comp up 0.2 percent, CSI300 flat

* Esprit bounces 8 percent as company tries to assure investors

* Sands China, Wynn Macau down on report of stakeholder sale

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 15 Hong Kong shares firmed on Friday and were poised to post a weekly gain, partly on short-covering ahead of this weekend's election in Greece, but activity remained relatively light as Europe's deepening debt crisis kept investors on edge.

The Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index both rose 1.3 percent and were set to end the week up about 3 percent each. Most of the week's gains came on Monday, however, following news of a bailout for Spain's banks and better-than-expected Chinese economic data.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2 percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 was little changed by the midday trading break.

Turnover on the Hong Kong exchange was set for its weakest week all year as uncertainty over the euro zone as well as worries about global economic growth, particularly in the U.S. and China, kept investors from making any big bets.

The Greek election over the weekend could set the country on a path out of the euro zone and increase the likelihood of financial contagion engulfing other weak economies in the bloc.

"The reality is that we don't get a clear results on Sunday and that there is more horse trading for a couple of days," said said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage, referring to a U.S. brokerage.

"That means next week's FOMC meeting is likely to be the prime focus for action," said the trader referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and the debate over whether it may launch more stimulus.

Central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps, including coordinated action, to stabilise markets as world economies prepare for a possible financial storm or public panic after cliffhanger elections in Greece this weekend.

While overall trading remained lacklustre in Hong Kong, European retailer Esprit Holdings bounced over 8 percent and was the most actively traded benchmark constituent for a third day.

The stock had lost about a third of its value on Wednesay and Thursday combined after a top management shake-up.

CLSA upgraded the stock to a "buy" but cut its target price by 26 percent after the company said on a conference call that its transformation plan remained on track.

"Nonetheless, Esprit would not represent a recommended core holding for investors as we prefer Prada, Samsonsite and L'Occitane," said CLSA analyst Aaron Fischer.

Macau gaming stocks were on the back foot after news reports that American asset manager Waddell & Reed had sold about $250 million of Sands China and Wynn Macau shares.

Sands shares dropped 2 percent making them the top losers on the Hong Kong benchmark. Wynn shares fell 4.4 percent.

On the mainland, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group , one of China's top two milk producers, has recalled baby formula tainted with "unusual" levels of mercury, sending its shares down 10 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)