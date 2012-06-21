(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.9 pct, CSI300 falls 1.8 pct

* China's HSBC flash PMI hits eight mth low, worsens losses

* Lenovo hit by report of lowered PC shipment guidance

* Short-seller report hurts Evergrande

By Clement Tan

June 21 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Thursday, with declines accelerating, particularly for the growth-sensitive Chinese energy sector, after a private sector survey showed China's manufacturing contracted for an eighth straight month in June.

Shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd dived as much as 20 percent after the company was targeted by a report from short-sale specialist Citron Research, traders said.

During the midday break, Evergrande said that allegations it used accounting tricks were "untrue".

At midday, the Hang Seng Index was off 0.9 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.3 percent. In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index fell 1.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite declined 1.5 percent.

Losses slightly worsened after the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest monthly indicator of China's industrial activity, fell to a seven-month low of 48.1 in June from a final reading of 48.4 in May.

Midday turnover in both markets picked up slightly from Wednesday and was at its highest in about a week, but still remained below average.

"The China flash PMI came in lower than the month before, so that was slightly disappointing," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales in Hong Kong.

"Chinese property, cement and infrastructure stocks have seen huge gains this year. I think people are looking for signs of improvement, before committing to another run up in the markets," he added.

Evergrande has been one of the top performing Chinese property names, and was up 39 percent for the year prior to Thursday. Citron Research, based in Beverley Hills, California, is known for targeting companies with research exposing what it claims to be financial irregularities.

At midday, Evergrande was off 17 percent, at HK$3.70. Losses came in four times its 30-day average volume.

Also hurting were Chinese oil majors. PetroChina Co Ltd lost 1.5 percent and CNOOC Ltd slumped 3.2 percent, partly tracking global oil prices, which slumped to an 18-month low.

LENOVO, DONGYUE FALL SHARPLY

Chinese computer giant Lenovo Group dived 8.2 percent, hit by a Taiwanese newspaper report that the company has halved its personal computers shipment growth projection.

But analysts contacted by Reuters expressed doubts on the report, saying that it is not Lenovo's usual practice to provide guidance that involves such precise figures.

Prior to Thursday, Lenovo had climbed 12 percent from May 29 lows. Losses on Thursday took it back to levels last seen on June 12.

"There was a big spurt up particularly in the last week or so, so this could just be hedge fund managers taking some profits. We need to wait for the company to make some clarification," said Eve Jung, a Nomura analyst in Taipei.

Chinese chemical specialist Dongyue Group Ltd slumped 14 percent after warning that warned its profits for the first half are "expected to decrease considerably" from the year before. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)