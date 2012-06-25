(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, CSI300 dives 2.2 pct
* Turnover in Hong Kong near the 2012 low
* Big Chinese banks fall, hurting Hang Seng Index
* Defensive stocks, offering relative safety, rise
By Clement Tan
June 25 China shares had their biggest one-day
loss in three weeks on Monday, prodding Hong Kong markets into
the red as weakness in Chinese financial majors dragged the Hang
Seng Index below a chart support, pointing at more losses ahead.
Turnover in Hong Kong neared lows for the year, while
trading volume in Shanghai was 20 percent below its 20-day
average. Investors were cautious ahead of a slew of global
economic data and debt auctions later this week.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at
18,897.5, above the day's bottom but below the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February
highs, at about 18,963.
The large-cap focused CSI300 dived 2.2 percent,
its worst daily performance since a 2.8 percent on June 4, to
close at the lowest since March 30. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings shed 1.3 percent.
"Things might be cheap, but growth is deteriorating at too
fast a speed for value investors to justify getting into the
market now," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive officer of
Hong Kong-based LBN Advisors, which manages more than $400
million of assets in two China funds.
On Monday, shares of China's two largest lenders were the
top two drags on the Hang Seng Index. Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) fell 1.9 percent and China
Construction Bank (CCB) lost 1.5 percent.
Chinese property-related counters were the biggest losers in
mainland markets after a government think tank said Beijing
should raise home ownership taxes to target speculators who had
recently driven property prices to record highs.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke lost 3.1 percent,
while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate slumped 4.9
percent. Anhui Conch Cement tumbled 5.1 percent in
Shanghai.
A-share property weakness spread to H-share counterparts.
Evergrande Real Estate pared gains to end up 2.6
percent, recovering some of its 17 percent it lost last week
after a short seller accused it of fraud, bribery and financial
irregularity.
Evergrande, China's second-largest developer by sales, had
said on Friday it may buy back some of its shares and take legal
action against Citron Research for the allegations made in a
report last week.
Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd fell by as much as 6
percent to a more than four-month intraday low on market concern
over the outlook for the PC market. The stock ended down 4.9
percent to its lowest close since Feb. 8.
DEFENSIVES STRONG, SET TO END UNDERPERFORMANCE?
Strength in defensive plays limited losses in Hong Kong.
Local utilities play Power Assets gained 1.2 percent,
as did China Mobile, the mainland's biggest mobile
operator.
But China Mobile faltered at its HK$82.80 resistance level,
finishing at HK$82.15 on Monday, but there are signs this could
be breached in the near term as investors rotate into defensive
names as global markets remain volatile.
Power Assets, which is down 1.4 percent this year,
outperformed the market in 2011, gaining 17.2 percent as the
Hang Seng Index tanked 20 percent.
There are signs that investors are again seeking the
relative safety of defensive plays such as Power Assets.
In a note to clients on Monday, Bank of Communications
(BoComm) International Securities said the divergence between
the performance of cyclicals and defensive sectors in Hong Kong
has "once again reached an extreme."
Hong Hao, BoComm's chief strategist, added that it is now
"time for a change" of sector leadership, warning that rising
earnings estimates of cyclicals also suggest that these stocks
have largely priced in the reflation in China, and "thus warrant
caution."
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)