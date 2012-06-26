(Updates to midday)
* HSI flat, CSI300 down 0.4 pct
* Turnover in both markets linger near year's lows
* PetroChina hit by Citi downgrade
* Macau gaming hit by report of China visitor visa curbs
By Clement Tan
June 26 Hong Kong shares were flat by midday on
Tuesday, with strength in defensive sectors offsetting weakness
in Chinese banking majors in a sign investors are opting for
safety, expecting the euro zone debt debacle to worsen in the
near term.
The Macau gaming sector tanked after a domestic newspaper
flagged a potential tightening of visas for Chinese nationals
travelling to the world's largest gambling destination.
Mainland Chinese markets were poised for a fifth-straight
loss, with the large cap-focused CSI300 Index down 0.4
percent by midday, but bouncing off its March intra-day lows, at
about 2,429.7 points.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index
was almost unchanged and stood at 18,896.5. Turnover in
both markets lingered near the year's lows.
"Markets are still waiting for a clear roadmap for Europe,"
Fan Cheuk Wan, Credit Suisse Private Banking head of
Asia-Pacific research, told reporters in Hong Kong and
Singapore.
Despite expecting policy easing to support a rebound in
Chinese equity markets in the second half of 2012, Fan added she
did not expect a "strong and imminent rebound" because it would
take a while for investors' confidence to return as Europe was
unlikely to improve dramatically.
On Tuesday, Chinese banking majors were broadly weaker in
Hong Kong. Bank of China slipped 1.1 percent, while
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.7
percent.
PetroChina was the only Chinese oil major in the
red, slipping 2.3 percent to HK$9.83 after Citi shaved its
earnings-per-share estimate for the stock by 13 percent,
downgraded its Hong Kong listing from "buy" to "neutral" and cut
its target price from HK$10.70 to HK$10.06.
MACAU GAMING SINKS, SANDS CHINA BLEEDS
The Macau gaming sector was hit by a report in the
Chinese-language Macau Daily News that warned of a potential
tightening in the number of visas available under China's
Individual Visitation Scheme, as well as a cut in the overseas
spending limit on China Union Pay credit cards.
Sands China dived 5.4 percent, topping losses in
the sector and ranking among the top drags on the Hang Seng
Index.
Tuesday's losses brought Sands China to its lowest since
October 1. It has lost more than 30 percent since hitting an
all-time high on April 19.
Sector rivals Galaxy Entertainment slipped 5.1
percent while Wynn Macau shed 4.1 percent and SJM
Holdings lost 3.4 percent.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)