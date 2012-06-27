(Updates to midday)
* HSI jump 1.1 pct, CSI300 up 0.5 pct
* Short covering in HSI futures accentuate HSI gains
* China consumer names lifted by Chow Tai Fook earnings
* Macau gaming stocks rebound after Goldman note
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
June 27 Hong Kong shares outperformed most Asian
indexes to rise 1.1 percent at midday on Wednesday, helped by
robust earnings from jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook and
nascent hopes for investor-friendly policy moves ahead of the
15th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.
The Hang Seng Index climbed to 19,190.3, with a break
above 19,100 triggering stop losses on index futures and
prompting investors to cover short positions ahead of a contract
expiry on Thursday.
Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery
retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in annual profit, sending its
shares 5.2 percent higher to HK$9.70 and lifting other Chinese
retailers and luxury plays.
Barclays Capital analysts also initiated coverage on the
company with an overweight rating and a HK$12 price target.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent while mainland China
indexes were set for their first gain in six days.
The large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.5
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3
percent.
While investors expect this week's European summit will fail
to deliver tangible progress on tackling the region's debt
crisis, some market players said that disappointment had already
been priced in to some extent.
"Investors are moving to reduce some of their bearish bets
ahead of the European leaders meeting," said Hong Hao, Bank of
Communications (BoComm) International Securities' Hong
Kong-based chief strategist.
"But I suspect in Hong Kong, there are also some
expectations there could be more goodies nearer July 1."
China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday
Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore
yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies
for the territory ahead of the 15th anniversary of its return to
China on July 1.
GAMING STOCKS REBOUND
Other strong gainers included China Construction Bank (CCB)
, which was the top boost to the Hang Seng Index with a
1.6 percent climb and Internet giant Tencent Holdings
which jumped 2.7 percent. Tencent, however, faltered at chart
resistance at HK$226.20, a level that has also capped gains in
the last three sessions.
The Macau gaming sector rebounded after diving a day earlier
on a Macau Daily report that the Chinese government is strictly
enforcing its travel policy to Macau as well as a reduction in
the overseas transaction limit for UnionPay, a popular
credit-debit card in China.
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients on
Wedensday that their channel checks suggest no change to the
official visa policy, while the development on UnionPay was not
new.
Sand China rose 3.5 percent, while Galaxy
Entertainment gained 4.3 percent.
Among retailing stocks climbing after Chow Tai Fook's
earnings, Belle International, a China-focused shoe
retailer, rose 4.2 percent to its highest in more than two weeks
and instant noodle maker Tingyi firmed 2.4 percent.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)