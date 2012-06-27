(Updates to close)
* HSI climbs 1 pct, CSI300 down 0.3 pct
* Short covering in HSI futures accelerates index gains
* China consumer names lifted by Chow Tai Fook earnings
* Macau casino stocks rebound
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 27 Hong Kong shares outperformed
most Asian peers on Wednesday, helped by robust earnings from
a jewellery retailer and hopes for investor-friendly policy
moves ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to
China.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent to 19,177.
Gains accelerated after a break above 19,100 triggered stop
losses on index futures, prompting investors to cover short
positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts on Thursday.
Mainland Chinese markets, meanwhile, failed to hold onto
midday gains, slumping to a sixth-straight loss. The large
cap-focused CSI300 Index closed down 0.3 percent at
2,447.2, the lowest since March 29. The Shanghai Composite Index
shed 0.2 percent.
Hong Kong outperformed other North Asian markets, with
Japan's Nikkei rising 0.7 percent and South Korea's
KOSPI flat. Keeping investors subdued was pessimism that
a Europe summit on Thursday and Friday will help end its debt
crisis.
Wednesday's turnover in Hong Kong was 13 percent below its
20-day average, while A-share trading volume in Shanghai hit the
lowest since Jan. 31.
"Investors are moving to reduce some of their bearish bets
ahead of the European leaders meeting, just in case," said Hong
Hao, Bank of Communications International Securities' Hong
Kong-based chief strategist.
"But I suspect in Hong Kong, there are also some
expectations there could be more goodies nearer July 1," he
added.
Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore
yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies
for the territory ahead the 15th anniversary of its return to
China, the official Xinhua agency said on Wednesday.
Chinese brokers and Bank of China (Hong Kong), the
only bank with offshore yuan clearing rights, were broadly
stronger. Citic Securities rose 2.8 percent and
Haitong Securities gained 3.1 percent.
Some of the other stronger gainers on Wednesday included
stocks with a bigger weight on the Hang Seng Index as a result
of the stop loss triggered in the index futures market.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings jumped 3.2
percent to HK$225.40. Tencent, however, faltered at chart
resistance at HK$226.20, a level that has also capped gains the
past three sessions.
China Construction Bank (CCB) climbed 1.6 percent,
while China Overseas Land & Investment soared 4.3
percent.
CHINA CONSUMER, MACAU GAMBLING STRONG
Shares of Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest
jewellery retailer, surged 6.4 percent after it reported a 79
percent jump in annual profit after markets closed on Tuesday.
Despite decelerating same-store sales growth, investors
focused on Chow Tai Fook's target to double its business in the
next three years.
"We like that Chow Tai Fook continues to be a market share
winner and that new stores are delivering a high level of
productivity that suggests significant further room for new
space growth," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.
Before Wednesday, Chow Tai Fook was down 34 percent this
year and trading at 11.1 times forward 12-month earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. This compares to 20.4
times for sector peer Prada Spa.
Other Chinese retailers and luxury plays also rose on
Wednesday. Belle International, a China-focused shoe
retailer, rose 4.5 percent to its highest in more than two
weeks.
The Macau gambling sector rebounded after diving a day
earlier on a Macau Daily report saying the Chinese government
was strictly enforcing its travel policy to Macau as well as a
reduction in the overseas transaction limit for UnionPay, a
popular credit-debit card in China.
Sand China rose 1.8 percent while Galaxy
Entertainment gained 3.5 percent.
