By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 27 Hong Kong shares outperformed most Asian peers on Wednesday, helped by robust earnings from a jewellery retailer and hopes for investor-friendly policy moves ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent to 19,177. Gains accelerated after a break above 19,100 triggered stop losses on index futures, prompting investors to cover short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts on Thursday.

Mainland Chinese markets, meanwhile, failed to hold onto midday gains, slumping to a sixth-straight loss. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,447.2, the lowest since March 29. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong outperformed other North Asian markets, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI flat. Keeping investors subdued was pessimism that a Europe summit on Thursday and Friday will help end its debt crisis.

Wednesday's turnover in Hong Kong was 13 percent below its 20-day average, while A-share trading volume in Shanghai hit the lowest since Jan. 31.

"Investors are moving to reduce some of their bearish bets ahead of the European leaders meeting, just in case," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications International Securities' Hong Kong-based chief strategist.

"But I suspect in Hong Kong, there are also some expectations there could be more goodies nearer July 1," he added.

Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead the 15th anniversary of its return to China, the official Xinhua agency said on Wednesday.

Chinese brokers and Bank of China (Hong Kong), the only bank with offshore yuan clearing rights, were broadly stronger. Citic Securities rose 2.8 percent and Haitong Securities gained 3.1 percent.

Some of the other stronger gainers on Wednesday included stocks with a bigger weight on the Hang Seng Index as a result of the stop loss triggered in the index futures market.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings jumped 3.2 percent to HK$225.40. Tencent, however, faltered at chart resistance at HK$226.20, a level that has also capped gains the past three sessions.

China Construction Bank (CCB) climbed 1.6 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investment soared 4.3 percent.

CHINA CONSUMER, MACAU GAMBLING STRONG

Shares of Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, surged 6.4 percent after it reported a 79 percent jump in annual profit after markets closed on Tuesday.

Despite decelerating same-store sales growth, investors focused on Chow Tai Fook's target to double its business in the next three years.

"We like that Chow Tai Fook continues to be a market share winner and that new stores are delivering a high level of productivity that suggests significant further room for new space growth," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

Before Wednesday, Chow Tai Fook was down 34 percent this year and trading at 11.1 times forward 12-month earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. This compares to 20.4 times for sector peer Prada Spa.

Other Chinese retailers and luxury plays also rose on Wednesday. Belle International, a China-focused shoe retailer, rose 4.5 percent to its highest in more than two weeks.

The Macau gambling sector rebounded after diving a day earlier on a Macau Daily report saying the Chinese government was strictly enforcing its travel policy to Macau as well as a reduction in the overseas transaction limit for UnionPay, a popular credit-debit card in China.

Sand China rose 1.8 percent while Galaxy Entertainment gained 3.5 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)