* HSI up 0.2 pct; CSI300, Shanghai Comp little changed

* Firm crude oil prices underping energy majors

* Cement stocks hit after China Resources profit warning

* A-share industrials down ahead of PMI data over weekend

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong shares edged up on Thursday, helped by energy shares which outperformed as oil prices firmed although caution ahead of the month-end and another euro zone summit kept investors largely on the sidelines.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.2 percent by the midday trading break, tracking gains for other Asian indexes. It is poised for a small gain for the month as the benchmark recovers from May's 12 percent slide, but is down 6.4 percent this quarter.

On the mainland, the CSI300 was little changed while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent. Mainland stock markets have underperformed Asia this month as China's domestic retail investors have remained cautious about the government's steps to boost growth.

Caution ahead of yet another summit of EU leaders, the 20th since late 2009, gave investors little reason to make big bets even though valuations for the Hong Kong and China markets were relatively low.

"I'm afraid you cannot have too much hope for the summit. All you can hope for is a narrowing of difference between Germany and the others," said Norman Chan, head of investments at Calibre Asset Management in Hong Kong which invests in funds.

"The European debt crisis is having ripple effects on global growth and while the top lines for Chinese companies should be ok, the problem is still profit-margins," said Chan.

The MSCI China, the most popular benchmark against which China portfolio managers measure performance, is trading at a multiple of 8.2 times forward earnings, the lowest since last summer's sell-off and a third below its average over the past decade, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chinese cement companies were weaker on Thursday following a profit-warning from China Resources Cement Holdings which sent its shares down as much as 5 percent. CNBM fell 4.2 percent while Anhui Conch was down 2.6 percent.

Firmer crude oil prices underpinned gains in energy major CNOOC which was up 2.5 percent, providing the second-biggest boost on the Hang Seng behind HSBC Holdings which was up 0.7 percent.

Strategists at HSBC recommend investors position for a rebound in cyclical shares as low valuations and supportive monetary policy in China should lift sectors that perform better in an economic recovery.

"We are in the soft-landing camp with regards to growth forecasts and do not expect any negative surprises," said HSBC in a note to clients.

Onshore investors, however, remain wary.

Despite an interest rate cut in China earlier this month and talk of another cut in banks' reserve requirements, domestic benchmarks, are down 7 percent so far this month after outperforming Hong Kong and other Asian indexes in May.

On Thursday, Bank of China, down 0.7 percent, and ICBC, down 0.3 percent, were the top drags on mainland markets.

Manufacturers were the biggest losers with Dongfang Electric down 6.4 percent and Shanghai Electric off 2.9 percent.

Data due over the weekend in expected to show that China's factories likely showed activity fell to seven-month lows in June, compounding market concerns that the world's second-largest economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than previously expected. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)