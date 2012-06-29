(Repeating to fix a word in the headline)

* HSI up 2.2 pct on day, 4.4 pct in June; down 5.4 pct in Q2

* CSI300 slumps 6.5 pct in June, up 0.2 pct in Q2

* Highly shorted stocks in Hong Kong see larger gains

* Shenzhen financial experiment bolsters non-bank financials

By Clement Tan

June 29 Hong Kong shares outperformed most Asian peers on Friday, ending June and the second quarter on a high note as investors covered short bets after euro zone leaders unexpectedly agreed to help bring down Italy's and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs.

European leaders also agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks and to allow them to be recapitalised directly by the currency area's rescue fund without adding to government debt.

The moves, seen by some as the first steps to a longer-term solution for the euro zone debt crisis, spurred the Hang Seng Index up 2.2 percent. Yet it closed closed shy of its 200-day moving average, currently at 19,556.3, a chart level that has capped gains since mid-May.

For June, the Hang Seng gained 4.4 percent. Hong Kong will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

On Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.6 percent, but slipped 1.1 percent in June.

Turnover in Hong Kong spiked to the highest in about two weeks and above its 20-day moving average for only the sixth time since May 18.

Mainland Chinese markets on Friday produced their first daily gains in eight sessions, but trading volumes stayed below average. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent, but the large cap-focused CSI300 Index gained 1.5 percent.

Both benchmarks shed more than 6 percent in June, with onshore investors sceptical on the state of the Chinese economy despite an interest rate cut this month and talk of another reserve requirement reduction.

"It's mainly the euro headlines that spurred many to cover shorts today, not so much month-end or quarter-end window dressing," said Tan Eng-Teck, a Singapore-based investment manager with Treasury Asia Asset Management.

"But you see even with things running upwards, people were not going for low quality cyclicals. They want to see earnings visibility for the next three years or so," he added.

Among the better quality names are some in the China consumer staple sector. Food producer Want Want China jumped 4.6 percent.

Stocks that bore the brunt of heightened short selling interest in Hong Kong earlier this week saw some of the bigger gains on the day. Prior to Friday, short selling interest was consistently accounting for more than 10 percent of Hong Kong turnover, compared with 8 percent historically.

China Coal Energy Ltd, for which short selling accounted averaged more than 20 percent in the first four days of the week, bounced up 4.1 percent.

Non-bank financials were bolstered after China unveiled tax and financial measures on Friday to create an experimental zone in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen aimed at boosting international use of its currency and links with Hong Kong.

Chinese brokerage Citic Securities as well as Chinese insurance giants Ping An and China Life Insurance all rose more than 3 percent each in Hong Kong.

ONSHORE CHINESE MARKETS UNDERPERFORM IN JUNE

After outperforming Hong Kong in the previous two months, mainland Chinese markets in June underperformed. In June, the Hang Seng Index had its best monthly performance since January, when it surged 10.6 percent.

This went some way in salvaging quarterly performance. It slumped 5.4 percent in April-June, its worst quarterly showing since the third quarter last year.

By comparison, the Shanghai Composite shed 1.7 percent and the CSI300 rose 0.3 percent in the April-June quarter.

The average recommended stock weighting over the next three months fell to 80 percent from 83.9 percent a month earlier, according a Reuters poll that surveyed eight China-based fund managers this week.

In a note to clients earlier this week, Goldman Sachs strategists said investors are focused increasingly on tracking economic data in China. "Stablization in May vs April is a good start, but markets would like to see confirmation that an inflection is coming," they said in the June 26 note.

The next data point would come this Sunday, which is expected to show that activity at China's factories fell to seven-month lows in June. That would compound market concerns that the economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than anticipated.

On Friday, China's National Bureau of Statistics said the country's industrial profits fell for the second straight month in May as the world's No 2 economy slowed on slackening domestic and external demand. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)