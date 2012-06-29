(Repeating to fix a word in the headline)
* HSI up 2.2 pct on day, 4.4 pct in June; down 5.4 pct in Q2
* CSI300 slumps 6.5 pct in June, up 0.2 pct in Q2
* Highly shorted stocks in Hong Kong see larger gains
* Shenzhen financial experiment bolsters non-bank financials
By Clement Tan
June 29 Hong Kong shares outperformed most Asian
peers on Friday, ending June and the second quarter on a high
note as investors covered short bets after euro zone leaders
unexpectedly agreed to help bring down Italy's and Spain's
spiralling borrowing costs.
European leaders also agreed to create a single supervisory
body for euro zone banks and to allow them to be recapitalised
directly by the currency area's rescue fund without adding to
government debt.
The moves, seen by some as the first steps to a longer-term
solution for the euro zone debt crisis, spurred the Hang Seng
Index up 2.2 percent. Yet it closed closed shy of its
200-day moving average, currently at 19,556.3, a chart level
that has capped gains since mid-May.
For June, the Hang Seng gained 4.4 percent. Hong Kong will
be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
On Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.6 percent, but slipped
1.1 percent in June.
Turnover in Hong Kong spiked to the highest in about two
weeks and above its 20-day moving average for only the sixth
time since May 18.
Mainland Chinese markets on Friday produced their first
daily gains in eight sessions, but trading volumes stayed below
average. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent,
but the large cap-focused CSI300 Index gained 1.5
percent.
Both benchmarks shed more than 6 percent in June, with
onshore investors sceptical on the state of the Chinese economy
despite an interest rate cut this month and talk of another
reserve requirement reduction.
"It's mainly the euro headlines that spurred many to cover
shorts today, not so much month-end or quarter-end window
dressing," said Tan Eng-Teck, a Singapore-based investment
manager with Treasury Asia Asset Management.
"But you see even with things running upwards, people were
not going for low quality cyclicals. They want to see earnings
visibility for the next three years or so," he added.
Among the better quality names are some in the China
consumer staple sector. Food producer Want Want China
jumped 4.6 percent.
Stocks that bore the brunt of heightened short selling
interest in Hong Kong earlier this week saw some of the bigger
gains on the day. Prior to Friday, short selling interest was
consistently accounting for more than 10 percent of Hong Kong
turnover, compared with 8 percent historically.
China Coal Energy Ltd, for which short selling
accounted averaged more than 20 percent in the first four days
of the week, bounced up 4.1 percent.
Non-bank financials were bolstered after China unveiled tax
and financial measures on Friday to create an experimental zone
in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen aimed at boosting
international use of its currency and links with Hong Kong.
Chinese brokerage Citic Securities as well as
Chinese insurance giants Ping An and China Life
Insurance all rose more than 3 percent each in Hong
Kong.
ONSHORE CHINESE MARKETS UNDERPERFORM IN JUNE
After outperforming Hong Kong in the previous two months,
mainland Chinese markets in June underperformed. In June, the
Hang Seng Index had its best monthly performance since January,
when it surged 10.6 percent.
This went some way in salvaging quarterly performance. It
slumped 5.4 percent in April-June, its worst quarterly showing
since the third quarter last year.
By comparison, the Shanghai Composite shed 1.7 percent and
the CSI300 rose 0.3 percent in the April-June quarter.
The average recommended stock weighting over the next three
months fell to 80 percent from 83.9 percent a month earlier,
according a Reuters poll that surveyed eight China-based fund
managers this week.
In a note to clients earlier this week, Goldman Sachs
strategists said investors are focused increasingly on tracking
economic data in China. "Stablization in May vs April is a good
start, but markets would like to see confirmation that an
inflection is coming," they said in the June 26 note.
The next data point would come this Sunday, which is
expected to show that activity at China's factories fell to
seven-month lows in June. That would compound market concerns
that the economy is stuck in a deeper and longer downturn than
anticipated.
On Friday, China's National Bureau of Statistics said the
country's industrial profits fell for the second straight month
in May as the world's No 2 economy slowed on slackening domestic
and external demand.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)