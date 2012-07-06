* HSI down 0.3 percent, banks the biggest drag
* PBOC cutting rates, lowering lending floor to hit bank
margins
* Investors ignoring low valuations as bank profits
pressured
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 6 Hong Kong shares traded weaker
at mid-morning Friday, dragged down by financials after China's
second interest rate cut in weeks raised concerns that bank net
interest rate margins are eroding and that economic growth has
been weaker than expected.
China's 'Big Four' banks all fell with Agricultural Bank of
China the weakest of the lot, down 2.2 percent. China
Construction Bank lost 2.1 percent while ICBC
, the world's largest bank by market value, was down
just under 1.0 percent.
Those losses weighed on the Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng
index pulling it down 0.3 percent as of 0325 GMT. The
index hit a seven-month closing high on Tuesday.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5
percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 was flat.
China cut its benchmark one-year lending rate by 31 basis
points to 6 percent and gave banks more leeway to set lending
rates. Analysts said the move was aimed at stimulating borrowing
by creating a more competitive landscape.
However, market players remain doubtful that the rate cut
will boost the economy.
Weakening demand from the West is hitting exports, while the
key property sector remains pinched by the government's
tightening and domestic consumption is not showing signs of
picking up the slack.
"Businesses only borrow money when they are confident that
they can put that money back to work in the real economy and
earn a return and not only because borrowing costs are lower,"
said Andrew Sullivan, principal sales trader at Piper Jaffray in
Hong Kong.
"Right now growth is clearly slowing. The way the market is
trading, we could very well see another leg down," said
Sullivan.
China will have difficulty meeting its 10 percent trade
growth target this year, Vice Premier Wang Qishan said in
comments published late on Thursday. His remark underlines
challenges to supporting critical pillars for the world's
second-biggest economy.
Next week China will announce its second quarter growth
rate, which analysts expect to have dropped for a sixth
successive period.
The People's Bank of China has also lowered the lending rate
floor while maintaining the deposit rate ceiling - a move that
will put pressure banks' net interest margins.
The rate cuts and lower lending rate floor are "meant to
pressure banks to lower their lending rates and generate more
loan volume," May Yan, head of China banks research at Barclays,
said in a note.
Yan expects banks' average net profit in 2012 could decline
between 5 and 8 percent while in 2013 the hit could be as much
as between 24 to 34 percent.
The worry that China's steps to boost growth might come at
the expense of bank profits has kept investors away from the
sector despite valuations near record lows.
ICBC shares in Hong Kong trade at 5.2 times forward 12-month
earnings, half their median valuation since listing and below
levels seen in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy
in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)