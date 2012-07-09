(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares fell 1.4 percent at midday on Monday, set for their worst daily loss in more than a month after a bigger than expected decline in China's June inflation raised fears of weaker consumer demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Official inflation data on Monday showed that China's consumer and producer prices eased more than expected in June, triggering steep losses for China consumer names, such as Want Want China and Tingyi.

"Falling inflation means food producers will find it difficult to increase prices," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities.

"But the bigger story today is how the bigger-than-expected decline in inflation points to an economy slowing down quicker than previously anticipated, which will hurt demand and margins harder than decreased pricing power," Hong added.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 19,514.8 at midday, dipping below its 200-day moving average, currently at 19,559.6. The benchmark rose above this level last Tuesday after slipping below it in mid-May.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slumped 2.2 percent, underperforming onshore Chinese markets. The large-cap focused CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index each fell 1.1 percent.

Want Want fell 4.4 percent from an all-time high it recorded last Friday. Before Monday, gains of 34.7 percent this year elevated it to HK$10.46, the highest since it listed in Hong Kong in April 2008. Tingyi dived 5.1 percent.

China Yurun Food Group Ltd plunged more than 9 percent on Monday after the meat processor's founder resigned as chairman, the latest Chinese company to see a management reshuffle amid increasing economic uncertainty.

PetroChina Co Ltd shed 2.9 percent, while China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost 1.4 percent after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded their view of the Chinese oil sector from "attractive" to "in line"

Morgan Stanley cut its price target for both Chinese giants' Hong Kong listing by 23 percent, to HK$8.50 from HK$11 for PetroChina and to HK$7.70 from HK$10 for Sinopec. They are currently trading at HK$9.59 and HK$6.58 respectively.

ONSHORE-OFFSHORE SPLIT IN CHINA PROPERTY

Chinese insurers were hurt by a report from UBS analysts who warned that first half earnings for the sector will be weak. China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance both shed more than 3 percent.

An accounting treatment of investment losses brought forward from 2011 hurt first quarter results for insurers and will significantly affect first half earnings, UBS said.

Beijing is expected to post a slew of other economic data this week, including GDP numbers expected to be the worst in at least three years.

In a measure of the impact of the slowing economy on its companies, Angang Steel dived 4.2 percent after warning it expects to record a net loss of around 1.976 billion yuan ($309 million) in the first half of 2012 mainly due to a significant slide in the prices of steel products.

Chinese property stocks were the standout outperformers in mainland Chinese markets, a marked divergence from weakness in the offshore markets after China Premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday that Beijing must firmly maintain its property tightening measure to cool housing prices.

Shenzhen-listed China Vanke gained 1.5 percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate rose 2.3 percent, with the Shanghai property sub-index up 0.5 percent.

In contrast, China Overseas Land & Investment lost 3.2 percent, while China Resources Land shed 2.8 percent and Agile Property slipped 3 percent.

In both markets, the Chinese property sector has outperformed the broader market this year, on expectation that policy easing will make it easier for developers to obtain credit for new projects.

In a further sign the sector could be on the mend, average home prices in China's 100 major cities edged up 0.1 percent in June from May, snapping a nine-month decline.

China Overseas Land is up more than 40 percent in 2012, compared to the 5.9 percent gain for the Hang Seng benchmark. Vanke is up 31 percent, compared to the 4.2 percent gain on the CSI300. (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)