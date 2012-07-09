(Updates to close)
* HSI down 1.9 pct, back below 200-day MA
* Shanghai Comp dives 2.4 pct, down 1.3 pct for the year
* China consumer names hit after inflation drops more than
expected
* PetroChina, Sinopec hit by Morgan Stanley downgrade
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong and Shanghai shares
suffered their steepest declines in five weeks on Monday, as
more benign than expected inflation data raised fears of
weakening consumer demand in China.
Profit warnings issued by some firms added to the sense of
unease in the world's second largest economy.
Both consumer and producer prices eased slightly more than
expected in June, hitting China consumer names in Hong Kong,
such as Want Want China and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holding Corp .
Profit warnings from Angang Steel and Chinese
sportswear retailer China Dongxiang dealt further
blows to sentiment at the start of a week full of macroeconomic
data releases.
Second-quarter GDP numbers, due out on Friday, are expected
to be the worst in at least three years.
"Falling inflation means food producers will find it
difficult to increase prices," said Hong Hao, chief strategist
at Bank of Communications International Securities.
"But the bigger story today is how the bigger-than-expected
decline in inflation points to an economy slowing down quicker
than previously anticipated, which will hurt demand and margins
harder than decreased pricing power," Hong added.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at
19,428.1, back below its 200-day moving average, currently at
19,559.2.
It had only clambered above this level last Tuesday after
falling below it in mid-May.
The slip triggered stop-losses in the index futures market
just above the 200-day moving average, accounting for the
150-point slide in morning trade, traders said. Thin trading,
turnover was 14 percent lower than Friday, exacerbated the drop.
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.4 percent to
its lowest close since Jan. 6 in trading volume that neared
Friday's three-week high. It is now down 1.3 percent for the
year.
Instant noodle maker Tingyi slumped 4.1 percent from
Friday's two-month closing high, while rice cracker maker Want
Want shed 2.7 percent from Friday's all-time closing high.
Want Want is currently trading at 29 times forward 12-month
earnings after gains of more than 31 percent this year, 25
percent more than its historical median, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
China Yurun Food Group Ltd finished down almost 10
percent after the meat processor's founder resigned as chairman,
the latest Chinese company to see a management reshuffle amid
increasing economic uncertainty. Trading in the share was seven
times its 30-day average.
Chinese insurers were hurt by a report from UBS analysts who
warned that first half earnings for the sector will be weak.
China Life Insurance shed 3.5 percent and Ping An
Insurance lost 2.5 percent in Hong Kong.
An accounting treatment of investment losses brought forward
from 2011 hurt first quarter results for insurers and will
significantly affect first half earnings, UBS said.
CYCLICALS WEAK, ONSHORE-OFFSHORE SPLIT IN CHINA PROPERTY
Growth-sensitive sectors were among the biggest drags in
both markets. Chinese oil majors were also hit by a downgrade of
the sector by Morgan Stanley analysts, from "attractive" to "in
line" on Monday.
PetroChina Co Ltd lost 4.1 percent to HK$9.48
after they shaved their price target to HK$8.50 from HK$11.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) shed 2.4
percent after they cut their price target to HK$7.70 from HK$10.
Angang Steel Co Ltd lost 5.6 percent after issuing
a profit warning, while sportswear retailer China Dongxiang
(Group) Co Ltd fell 8.2 percent after its profit
warning.
Chinese property stocks were mixed in onshore Chinese
markets, diverging from weakness in the offshore markets after
China Premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday that Beijing should
stick with measures aimed at cooling property prices.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke gained 0.1 percent,
while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate rose 1.4
percent, although a gauge of property developers listed in
Shanghai slipped 0.9 percent.
In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land & Investment
lost 3.4 percent, while China Resources Land shed 2.8
percent.
But in both markets, the Chinese property sector has
outperformed the broader market this year, due to speculation
that chnages will be made to make it easier for developers to
obtain credit for new projects.
In a sign that the sector may be on the mend after steps
taken to cool the property market, average home prices in
China's 100 major cities edged up 0.1 percent in June from May,
snapping a nine-month decline.
China Overseas Land is up 42 percent in 2012, compared to
the 5.4 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index. Vanke is up 29
percent, compared to the 3 percent gain on the CSI300 Index, the
large cap-focused benchmark that tracks the biggest 300
companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)