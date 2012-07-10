(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.3 pct, CSI300 drops 0.4 pct

* Underwhelming China import growth feeds hard landing fears

* Poly Real Estate H1 profit decline hits sector peers

* ZTE dives on speculation of weak earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 10 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Tuesday, aggravated by weak import growth in June that underscored flagging domestic demand in China.

China's imports rose 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, the customs administration said on Tuesday, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

In a sign of the impact of the persistent slowdown on Chinese companies, concerns on profitability at the corporate earnings reporting season starting in August weighed on both markets for a second-straight session.

Strength in defensives and low turnover further pointed to caution as the Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.9 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent, while the large cap-focused CSI300 Index was down 0.4 percent.

"Turnover is not going to improve anytime soon with data now suggesting the slowdown in the Chinese economy is nowhere near a bottom," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.

"First half earnings announcements next month are not going to be pretty, so we will probably see further losses limited at June lows," he said.

Growth-sensitive sectors were among the biggest drags in both markets, but Chinese property was particularly weak after Poly Real Estate, China's second-largest property developer by market value, reported first half net profit that was 12 percent below a year earlier.

Poly slumped 3.9 percent in Shanghai, dragging the Shanghai property sub-index down 2.4 percent. A gauge of property developers listed in Hong Kong also underperformed the broader market, down 1.1 percent.

PROFITABILITY OF CORPORATE CHINA IN QUESTION

Shares of ZTE Corp , the world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker by sales, fell to the lowest intraday level in more than three years in Hong Kong on concerns over its first-half earnings and a dispute between the European Union and China over industry subsidies, analysts said.

ZTE slumped 7 percent in Hong Kong in midday volume that topped its 30-day average. It also slumped 6 percent in Shenzhen.

Citic Securities, China's largest listed brokerage, slipped 0.8 percent in Hong Kong after it reported net income in June that was 19 percent less than May's, hit by the underperformance of onshore Chinese stock markets.

Shares of Citic Securities are still up 16.7 percent this year, compared with the 5.1 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index and 5.8 percent drop for the China Enterprises Index.