* HSI up 0.1 pct, CSI300 climbs 0.8 pct
* HK property developers boosted by JPM upgrade
* Infrastructure stocks strong after Wen's remark on growth
* China news report reignites bad loan fears for banks
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 11 Hong Kong shares ended in
positive territory for the first time four days on Wednesday, as
strength in local property developers helped counter weakness in
Chinese banks after a mainland news report fanned worries over
banks' exposure to bad loans.
Onshore Chinese markets were hauled off six-month lows by
infrastructure-related stocks after Premier Wen Jiabao said
China must maintain reasonable investment growth, although
lackluster turnover in both markets pointed to lingering caution
ahead of China GDP data due on Friday.
Second quarter GDP is expected to show the weakest growth in
at least three years.
"People are piling into cement and railways stocks after the
Chinese Premier's comments, but it's mainly short term players
chasing the rally," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
"We are still awaiting more details on how Beijing plans to
push infrastructure investment which will give greater clarity
on profitability for that sector, but otherwise sentiment
remains quite weak," he added.
The Hang Seng Index reversed midday losses to close
up 0.1 percent at 19,419.9. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.1 percent.
Onshore Chinese markets bounced from their lowest levels
since January this year. The large-cap focused CSI300 Index
climbed 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index rose 0.5 percent.
Chinese infrastructure-related stocks shrugged off U.S.
engine maker Cummins Inc reducing its profit forecast,
partly due to demand in China improving less than expected.
Among infrastructure stocks, China Railway Construction
jumped 5.2 percent in Hong Kong and 3.4
percent in Shanghai while Anhui Conch Cement
rose 2.8 percent each in Hong Kong and
Shanghai.
Shares of Hong Kong property developers jumped after JP
Morgan analysts upgraded the sector, suggesting it could reverse
its underperformance in the second half of the year as fears ebb
on the new government flooding the physical market with a huge
land supply to drive down housing prices.
Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 3.6 percent after
JPM upgraded its shares by two notches from underweight to
overweight, and upped its target price by nearly 10 percent.
Wednesday's gains cut Sun Hung Kai's losses this year to 1.2
percent. The share had been down by as much as 13 percent at the
end of March after the arrests of its two co-chairmen on
allegations of corruption.
FRESH BAD DEBT FEARS HIT CHINA BANKS
Chinese banks lost ground after Caixin magazine said China
Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan
if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on
outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.
CCB, the mainland's second-largest lender lost 3 percent
while larger rival, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) fell 1.9 percent and Bank of China
shed 1.4 percent.
Although Chinese banks are trading near historically low
valuations, investors have shunned the stocks.
On top of balance sheet concerns, Beijing's recent interest
rate cuts also involved cuts to its lending and deposit rates
that are expected to squeeze banks' interest rate margins and
hurt their profitability.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)