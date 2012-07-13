HONG KONG, July 13 Hong Kong and China shares rose on Friday after China's second-quarter gross domestic product growth came in line with the forecast 7.6 percent, the slowest pace since the January-March quarter of 2009.

Other data released alongside GDP revealed fixed asset investment growth was 20.4 percent in the year to June versus the 20.1 percent forecast in the benchmark Reuters poll.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 0207 GMT, powered by China plays. The China Enterprises Index was up 1.2 percent.

Onshore Chinese markets also firmed, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent and the large cap-focused CSI300 Index up 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)