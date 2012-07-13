(Updates to close)
* HSI rises 0.4 pct, slumps 3.6 pct this week
* CSI300 inches up 0.1 pct, down 0.9 pct on week
* Weak volumes point to entrenched market scepticism
* China banks cut losses on the week, June lending data
supports
* China power producers slide on flat power output growth
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 13 Hong Kong shares ended their
worst week in two months on a slightly brighter note on Friday
as investors registered relief that a slowdown in China's
economic growth to 7.6 percent in the second quarter was no
worse than expected.
Investors are wary, however, of the hit corporate profits
could take with full-year growth in the world's second largest
economy on course for its softest showing since 1999.
Onshore Chinese markets were flat, though a slump in trading
volume on the Shanghai bourse, down 30 percent from Thursday,
showed the lack of conviction in the market.
Wariness stemmed in part from other data released on Friday,
notably flat growth in power output in June after small
increases in May and April, that raised questions over how the
economy grew as fast as reported in the second quarter without a
similar surge in power generation.
"The China premium is gone," said Kathy Xu, investment
manager for Hong Kong and China equities at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"I would avoid sectors with exposure to exports because they
don't have the competitive edge any longer. I'm not very keen on
cyclicals," she added.
The Hang Seng Index crept up 0.4 percent, while the
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent. Turnover on the most anticipated
trading day this quarter declined 20 percent from Thursday.
The Hang Seng was down 3.6 percent for the week, while the
China Enterprises index was down 4.6 percent, their worst
showing since the week ending May 20.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed
flat, while the large cap-focused CSI300 Index inched
up 0.1 percent. This week, they lost 1.7 and 0.9 percent
respectively.
Bank lending data released after the market's close on
Thursday that showed lending hit a three-month high in June
helped the battered Chinese banking sector put in a stronger
performance.
China Construction Bank (CCB) rose 0.6 percent in
Hong Kong to bounce off Thursday's nine-month closing low.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
gained 0.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.3 percent in
Shanghai.
The Chinese banking sector had come under pressure earlier
this week on renewed bad debt concerns after Caixin magazine
reported that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3
billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate defaults
on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.
China-exposed shoe retailer Belle International
jumped 4 percent after posting better-than-expected same store
sales (SSS) growth in the second quarter.
Belle is now up 0.9 percent this year, compared to 3.6
percent gain on the Hang Seng Index. Before Friday, it was
currently trading at 12-month forward earnings multiple that is
a 25 percent percent discount to its historical median,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
China's consumer sector has otherwise suffered a series of
downbeat news in recent days, with subdued inflation and weak
import data suggesting that domestic demand was softening more
than expected.
CHINA POWER PRODUCERS CREAMED AFTER TEPID DATA
Chinese power producers were standout underperformers after
data showed China June power output was flat year on year after
rising 2.7 percent in May and rising 0.7 percent in April.
Given the correlation between power usage and economic
growth, some market players said weak power output figures could
be a sign that the economy in the mainland was less healthy than
the GDP data suggested.
"I don't think we have seen the bottom of this slowdown
yet," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communication International
Securities' chief equity strategist.
"We are still in the middle of a destocking cycle, which
means there's little investment and earnings will continue to be
adversely impacted," he added.
Datang Power slumped 4.2 percent in
Hong Kong and 2.4 percent in Shanghai, while Huaneng Power
lost 2.2 percent. Huaneng Power said it produced 1.5
percent less electricity at its power plants in China in the
first half of the year, compared to 2011.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)