* HSI slips 0.6 pct, H-shares down 1.1 pct
* CSI300 slides 1 pct, Shanghai Comp sheds 0.9 pct
* Stimulus-led rally pauses, infrastructure sectors weak
* Chinese property weak, Nanjing restricts price increases
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong and China shares
fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, as
investors took profits on a rally sparked by newly approved
infrastructure plans while remaining cautious ahead of key
events in Europe and the United States.
A German court ruling on the legality of the European
bailout fund is due later in the day and a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting ends on Thursday, with market players watching
for signs of a third round of quantitative easing.
General gloom over China's economy -- on track for a
seventh-straight quarterly slowdown -- also weighed on the
sentiment despite August loan growth in China exceeding
expectations.
Trade and industrial output figures have been anaemic while
inflation has risen, possibly limiting Beijing's scope for
monetary easing.
"Fundamentals haven't improved. In fact the latest set of
data suggests the slowdown in the Chinese economy could yet
worsen, so it's tough to look beyond the short term," said
Edward Huang, equity strategist at Haitong International
Securities.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings fell 1 percent at midday after jumping 5.8 percent in
the preceding three sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index
fell 0.9 percent.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.6 percent after rising 3.6
percent over the previous three sessions. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 1.1
percent.
Bank of Communications International Securities said that
last Friday's gains in the mainland market ranked as one of the
top five days in the past 15 years with a significant surge in
both volume and price action.
Infrastructure-related stocks, among the biggest advancers
in the past three sessions, gave up some of their gains to rank
among the biggest losers on Tuesday.
Anhui Conch Cement , which surged 15.5
percent in Shanghai in the three days before Tuesday, shed 3.2
percent on Tuesday. It lost 2.3 percent in Hong Kong after
jumping 12.5 percent in the last three sessions.
Chinese excavator maker Sany Heavy Industry shed
2.6 percent in Shanghai, while Changsha Zoomlion
shed 2.3 percent in Shenzhen and 4.1 percent
in Hong Kong.
Several brokerages have questioned whether the 1 trillion
yuan worth of infrastructure projects reportedly approved by
China's top economic planning agency amounted to new
investments, saying some projects were approved as early as
April as part of local government plans.
But Huang at Haitong International said Beijing's backing
was key.
"Investors must be ready to trade on policy announcements,
like last Friday. It may or may not amount to anything new, but
that it comes from Beijing means they are certain to be
implemented, compared to local governments with strained
finances," he said.
Chinese banks were also among the biggest drags on
benchmarks in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
lost 1.9 percent in Hong Kong, giving up
more than half of its gains in the last three sessions. It shed
1.1 percent in Shanghai.
The Chinese property sector was hurt by a local media report
that the city of Nanjing restricted price increases to 5
percent. The Shanghai property sub-index slipped 1.4
percent, with Poly Real Estate down 1.7 percent.
The sector has been hard hit by fears of more curbs on the
sector since data in mid-July show housing prices rose for the
first time in nine months. Despite acting to ease policy,
Beijing has resolutely refused to relent on the property sector.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)