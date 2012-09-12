* Hang Seng climbs 0.8 pct, but chart resistance looms
* CSI300 and Shanghai Comp each down 0.4 pct
* China infrastructure plays up after Wen comments
* Prada underperforms after Burberry's profit warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares were on
track for a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, lifted by riskier
sectors after China Premier Wen Jiabao suggested that Beijing
could unleash more fiscal policy measures to stimulate growth.
Gains in the euro also showed financial markets were not
expecting a nasty surprise when German courts rule on the
legality of the European bailout fund later in the day.
Investors are awaiting Thursday's end of a two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers could decide on more
stimulus measures, possibly a third round of quantitative
easing.
Mainland markets failed to hold onto early gains, with the
Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 Index of
the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each down 0.4 percent at
midday.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent to 20,025.7,
with chart resistance seen at around 20,150. That level had
that capped gains for more than a week in mid-August before a
slide of about 1,000 points the following two weeks.
"Investors should just concentrate on riding this bounce up
over the next few weeks leading into China's 18th National
People's Congress meeting," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at
Bank of Communications International Securities.
Late on Tuesday, Wen told the World Economic Forum in
Tianjin that the world's second-largest economy is on track to
meet this year's official 7.5 percent target for economic
growth.
He also said the government could utilise a 100 billion yuan
($15.8 billion) fiscal stability fund to boost growth if needed.
On Wednesday, the state-run China Securities Journal
reported that the deceleration of fiscal revenue growth has not
restricted the government's room for fiscal stimulus.
Infrastructure-related shares, which surged last Friday
after Chinese media reported about 1 trillion yuan worth of
project approvals, were again strong.
In Hong Kong, Anhui Conch Cement rose 2.8 percent
to return to intra-day 2-1/2-month highs reached last Friday.
Angang Steel and coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co
Ltd each rose 2.2 percent.
The Chinese auto sector was strong on market expectation
that Great Wall Motor will meet its full-year sales
targets, traders said. Great Wall was up 0.2 percent, while
rival Dongfeng Group jumped 3.2 percent.
The luxury consumer goods sector bucked broader market
strength in Hong Kong after a profit warning from British
fashion house Burberry on Tuesday gave the clearest
sign yet that China's slowdown China is bringing a nearly
three-year boom in demand for luxury goods to an end.
Shares of Burberry's Italian rival, Prada, shed
2.3 percent and have now lost 8.4 percent since hitting an
all-time high last Friday. Prada is still up almost 67 percent
in 2012.