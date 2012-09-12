* Hang Seng climbs 0.8 pct, but chart resistance looms

* CSI300 and Shanghai Comp each down 0.4 pct

* China infrastructure plays up after Wen comments

* Prada underperforms after Burberry's profit warning

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares were on track for a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, lifted by riskier sectors after China Premier Wen Jiabao suggested that Beijing could unleash more fiscal policy measures to stimulate growth.

Gains in the euro also showed financial markets were not expecting a nasty surprise when German courts rule on the legality of the European bailout fund later in the day.

Investors are awaiting Thursday's end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers could decide on more stimulus measures, possibly a third round of quantitative easing.

Mainland markets failed to hold onto early gains, with the Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each down 0.4 percent at midday.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent to 20,025.7, with chart resistance seen at around 20,150. That level had that capped gains for more than a week in mid-August before a slide of about 1,000 points the following two weeks.

"Investors should just concentrate on riding this bounce up over the next few weeks leading into China's 18th National People's Congress meeting," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications International Securities.

Late on Tuesday, Wen told the World Economic Forum in Tianjin that the world's second-largest economy is on track to meet this year's official 7.5 percent target for economic growth.

He also said the government could utilise a 100 billion yuan ($15.8 billion) fiscal stability fund to boost growth if needed.

On Wednesday, the state-run China Securities Journal reported that the deceleration of fiscal revenue growth has not restricted the government's room for fiscal stimulus.

Infrastructure-related shares, which surged last Friday after Chinese media reported about 1 trillion yuan worth of project approvals, were again strong.

In Hong Kong, Anhui Conch Cement rose 2.8 percent to return to intra-day 2-1/2-month highs reached last Friday. Angang Steel and coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd each rose 2.2 percent.

The Chinese auto sector was strong on market expectation that Great Wall Motor will meet its full-year sales targets, traders said. Great Wall was up 0.2 percent, while rival Dongfeng Group jumped 3.2 percent.

The luxury consumer goods sector bucked broader market strength in Hong Kong after a profit warning from British fashion house Burberry on Tuesday gave the clearest sign yet that China's slowdown China is bringing a nearly three-year boom in demand for luxury goods to an end.

Shares of Burberry's Italian rival, Prada, shed 2.3 percent and have now lost 8.4 percent since hitting an all-time high last Friday. Prada is still up almost 67 percent in 2012.