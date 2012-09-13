* HSI flat, CSI300 slips 0.6 pct
* Chinese banks weak, reportedly required to support
infrastructure projects
* China Telecom, Unicom rise after iPhone 5 announcement
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 13 Hong Kong shares were little
changed on Thursday, while mainland Chinese markets slipped in
tepid turnover with the China banking sector weaker after state
media reported that Beijing has instructed banks to step up
lending for infrastructure projects.
Trading this week has been subdued as investors locked in
profits ahead of the end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting later on Thursday at which policymakers could announce
more stimulus measures.
But markets have have largely held onto gains posted last
week after China announced a raft of infrastructure project
approvals, compared to the downward spiral which followed
Beijing's last two interest rate cuts - suggesting investors are
taking the latest developments as a stronger signal of Beijing's
intent to shore up flagging growth.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.04 percent at midday
and is now up 1.4 percent on the week. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings inched up 0.1 percent
as midday bourse turnover sank to the lowest in five sessions.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.6 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent. They are
down 0.4 and 0.5 percent on the week so far.
"Friday's move up might be a bit violent, but you got to
take it in the context of how beaten down the markets have been
in the mainland this year," said a Shanghai-based manager of a
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) fund.
"Last week's media reports were an important easing signal
from Beijing that they are still looking to stimulate the
economy," the same fund manager added, declining to be
identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Since last Thursday, he has upped his allocation to equities
from 40 perccent of his portfolio to the maximum 70 percent
while reducing allocations to cash and fixed income.
But he said he remained underweight on the Chinese banking
sector, which fell on Thursday after the state-run China
Securities Journal reported that Beijing has told banks to give
credit support to construction projects involving railways,
roads and social housing.
Bank of China was down 0.4 percent in
Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai. Agricultural Bank of
China (AgBank) slipped 0.7 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.4 percent in Shanghai.
Infrastructure-related plays were again strong. China
Railway Group rose 2.1 percent in Hong Kong
and 1.2 percent in Shanghai.
Also bucking broader market weakness were plays relating to
Apple Inc's announcement on Thursday that its new
iPhone will go on sale from this Friday with a bigger screen and
4G wireless technology.
China Unicom and China Telecom, mainland
telcos which carry the iPhone on their networks, rose 1.7 and
0.7 percent, respectively, in Hong Kong. China Mobile,
the largest sector player but does not offer the iPhone, slipped
1.2 percent.