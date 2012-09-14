(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

* HSI climbs 2.9 pct, soars 4.2 pct on the week

* CSI300 up 0.7 pct, but down 0.1 pct this week

* Chinese commodities-related sectors lead gains

* SHK Properties have best day in 11 months after earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares ended at a four-month high on Friday, with the riskier resources-related sectors leading gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a daring new stimulus plan to foster investment and job creation.

Gains in mainland Chinese markets were comparatively muted, dragged by weakness in the property sector after state-run media reported that regulators were monitoring high prices seen in land deals after a recent pick-up in sales.

But Friday's rise in both markets came in relatively modest volumes compared with last Friday, when Chinese state media had just announced the approval of more than 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) of infrastructure projects.

Still, indices have largely held onto last week's gains, with those in Hong Kong recording a second weekly gain. This compares to the downward spiral which followed Beijing's last two interest rate cuts, suggesting investors are taking more positively to Beijing's latest signals.

Bond buying decisions by the European Central Bank last week and the Fed on Thursday is likely to spur more gains in the short to medium term.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.9 percent at 20,629.8, the highest since early May. Gains on the day were limited by technical resistance seen at around 20,674.5, the lower end of a chart gap that opened up between May 4 and May 7.

This was the Hang Seng Index's second-straight weekly gain and its best weekly showing since it posted a 4.7 percent rise in mid-January.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent. But both indices slipped to weekly losses, down 0.1 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

"Investors should look to get the most from the rally from here in high-beta stocks with low valuations," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity strategist. High-beta stocks tend to have higher highs and lower lows than the average.

With mainland Chinese markets still largely closed to foreign inflows, Lam said Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong should outperform those listed in the mainland until the end of the year.

On Friday, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) surged 9.1 percent to shave its losses in Hong Kong in 2012 to 0.3 percent. It was down by as much as 15.4 percent on the year earlier this month. Chalco rose 1.9 percent in Shanghai.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Chalco is currently trading in Hong Kong at a 12-month forward price-to-book multiple that is a 53 percent discount to its historical median.

Shares of Chinese gold miners were among the top percentage gainers as gold prices rose to a six-month high. Zijin Mining surged 11.4 percent in Hong Kong, while rising 3.3 percent in Shanghai.

Jiangxi Copper jumped 8.2 percent in Hong Kong and 2.9 percent in Shanghai as benchmark London and Chinese contract copper prices rallied to their highest in up to five months.

JP Morgan strategists said in a weekly strategy note that while the resources, petrochemicals and refining sectors may benefit from bear market rallies on fast money, structural problems remain.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned on Friday that the credit risks for state-owned enterprises could worsen because they already have high debt levels and weak profitability, both of which would be exacerbated by the slowing Chinese economy.

SUN HUNG KAI RECOUPS LOSSES

Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 4.4 percent in heavy volume after posting earnings late on Thursday that narrowly beat expectations as strong rental growth drove the company to record operational profits.

Gains on Friday, its best in 11 months, helped the shares fully recover losses suffered in late March after the co-chairmen of the world's second-largest property developer were arrested on corruption charges.

The Hong Kong property sector was also buoyed by the Fed's decision to pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market.

But Hong Kong's de facto central bank warned early on Friday that this latest round of U.S. stimulus increases the risk that the territory's red-hot property market will overheat and authorities may act to deal with that at an "appropriate" time.

After markets closed for the week, the Hong Kong monetary authority said it had told banks to place curbs on home loans to borrowers with more than one mortgage.

Property shares listed in the mainland fell on renewed fears more curbs would be imposed on the sector after the influential state-run China Securities Journal reported regulators were watching overly high prices in government land sales.

Shenzhen-listed China Vanke lost 1 percent, while the Shanghai property sub-index was among the rare few sector indices that finished in the red on the day, down 0.3 percent.

