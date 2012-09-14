(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)
* HSI climbs 2.9 pct, soars 4.2 pct on the week
* CSI300 up 0.7 pct, but down 0.1 pct this week
* Chinese commodities-related sectors lead gains
* SHK Properties have best day in 11 months after earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares ended at a
four-month high on Friday, with the riskier resources-related
sectors leading gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a
daring new stimulus plan to foster investment and job creation.
Gains in mainland Chinese markets were comparatively muted,
dragged by weakness in the property sector after state-run media
reported that regulators were monitoring high prices seen in
land deals after a recent pick-up in sales.
But Friday's rise in both markets came in relatively modest
volumes compared with last Friday, when Chinese state media had
just announced the approval of more than 1 trillion yuan ($158
billion) of infrastructure projects.
Still, indices have largely held onto last week's gains,
with those in Hong Kong recording a second weekly gain. This
compares to the downward spiral which followed Beijing's last
two interest rate cuts, suggesting investors are taking more
positively to Beijing's latest signals.
Bond buying decisions by the European Central Bank last week
and the Fed on Thursday is likely to spur more gains in the
short to medium term.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.9 percent at
20,629.8, the highest since early May. Gains on the day were
limited by technical resistance seen at around 20,674.5, the
lower end of a chart gap that opened up between May 4 and May 7.
This was the Hang Seng Index's second-straight weekly gain
and its best weekly showing since it posted a 4.7 percent rise
in mid-January.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings rose 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.6 percent. But both indices slipped to weekly
losses, down 0.1 and 0.2 percent, respectively.
"Investors should look to get the most from the rally from
here in high-beta stocks with low valuations," said Alan Lam,
Julius Baer's Greater China equity strategist. High-beta stocks
tend to have higher highs and lower lows than the average.
With mainland Chinese markets still largely closed to
foreign inflows, Lam said Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong
should outperform those listed in the mainland until the end of
the year.
On Friday, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
surged 9.1 percent to shave its losses in
Hong Kong in 2012 to 0.3 percent. It was down by as much as 15.4
percent on the year earlier this month. Chalco rose 1.9 percent
in Shanghai.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Chalco is currently
trading in Hong Kong at a 12-month forward price-to-book
multiple that is a 53 percent discount to its historical median.
Shares of Chinese gold miners were among the top percentage
gainers as gold prices rose to a six-month high. Zijin Mining
surged 11.4 percent in Hong Kong, while
rising 3.3 percent in Shanghai.
Jiangxi Copper jumped 8.2 percent in
Hong Kong and 2.9 percent in Shanghai as benchmark London and
Chinese contract copper prices rallied to their highest in up to
five months.
JP Morgan strategists said in a weekly strategy note that
while the resources, petrochemicals and refining sectors may
benefit from bear market rallies on fast money, structural
problems remain.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned on Friday that the
credit risks for state-owned enterprises could worsen because
they already have high debt levels and weak profitability, both
of which would be exacerbated by the slowing Chinese economy.
SUN HUNG KAI RECOUPS LOSSES
Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 4.4 percent in
heavy volume after posting earnings late on Thursday that
narrowly beat expectations as strong rental growth drove the
company to record operational profits.
Gains on Friday, its best in 11 months, helped the shares
fully recover losses suffered in late March after the
co-chairmen of the world's second-largest property developer
were arrested on corruption charges.
The Hong Kong property sector was also buoyed by the Fed's
decision to pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month
until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market.
But Hong Kong's de facto central bank warned early on Friday
that this latest round of U.S. stimulus increases the risk that
the territory's red-hot property market will overheat and
authorities may act to deal with that at an "appropriate" time.
After markets closed for the week, the Hong Kong monetary
authority said it had told banks to place curbs on home loans to
borrowers with more than one mortgage.
Property shares listed in the mainland fell on renewed fears
more curbs would be imposed on the sector after the influential
state-run China Securities Journal reported regulators were
watching overly high prices in government land sales.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke lost 1 percent,
while the Shanghai property sub-index was among the rare
few sector indices that finished in the red on the day, down 0.3
percent.
($1 = 6.3296 Chinese yuan)
