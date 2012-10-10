* HSI down 0.1 pct, tracks weakness in rest of Asia
* CSI300, Shanghai Comp up 0.2 pct
* Reports of China govt funds, insurers buying shares
support
* ZTE recovers after brokers recommend buying on weakness
* China auto stocks rise on rural subsidy report
(updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Oct 10 China shares outperformed
Asian peers and inched higher on Wednesday led by brokers and
oil producers for a second straight day on hopes that Beijing
will take more market-boosting steps.
The Hang Seng index, however, ended down 0.1 percent,
dragged lower by a weak close overnight on Wall Street due to
worries over corporate earnings. The main index of Chinese
shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
On the mainland, the CSI300 index of top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings and the Shanghai Composite both
rose 0.2 percent.
China's major insurance companies increased their combined
stock holdings by more than 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) over
the last three trading days and will continue buying equities,
the official Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday.
The report comes after Chinese banking shares rallied in the
previous session on expectations that Central Huijin, a unit of
China's sovereign wealth fund, would continue to increase its
stake in banks.
The Shanghai Securities said that Huijin had added 18.8
million shares of Bank of China Ltd in the
third-quarter.
Bank of China shares in Hong Kong rose 1.4 percent while
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd rose 1.5
percent.
"Today's theme is more government support," said a Hong
Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage adding that a report on
subsidies for vehicle sales in rural areas was supporting auto
stocks.
"There is also speculation over the possibility of companies
buying back shares in sectors like steel where prices are below
book," said the trader.
Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd rose 4.9 percent while
Shenzhen-listed FAW Car Co Ltd rose 7.9 percent the
second-biggest gainer on the CSI300 after Shandong Iron
which rose 10 percent.
Shortly before the markets closed China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers said vehicle sales in China fell 1.8
percent in September, the first monthly fall since January 2012.
But Chinese automakers are expected to have gained some
market-share last month after sales of Japanese car makers
tumbled in September due to a territorial row between the two
countries.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank cut their earnings estimates for
Dongfeng, which has joint ventures with Japan's Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co in China, but still rated
the stock a "buy" on valuation.
Shares of ZTE Corp, the target of a U.S.
congressional report that urged American companies to stop doing
business with Chinese telecom equipment makers, recovered from
two days of losses and closed up 5.9 percent.
Several brokerages, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs,
issued reports saying U.S. investigations are unlikely to have
much impact on ZTE's profits, with investors switching focus to
4G spending, which is expected to benefit the company.
