(updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.2 pct, H-shares bounce 1.3 percent
* CSI300, Shanghai Comp down 0.3 pct
* Railway, coal stocks up on infrastructure spending hopes
* China auto stocks weak after sluggish September sales
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Oct 11 Hong Kong shares rose on
Thursday helped by Chinese banks and infrastructure plays on
expectations of more government support, although mainland
markets eased following strong gains earlier this week.
The Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent by the midday trading
break with the index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland firms
up 1.3 percent to be the best performing benchmark in
Asia.
China Coal, up 3.1 percent, and Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China, up 2.8 percent, were the top
performers on the Hang Seng.
On the mainland, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings as well as the Shanghai Composite fell
0.3 percent, partly on profit-taking and on weakness in auto
shares following weak September vehicle sales.
Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund,
said late on Wednesday that it had bought Shanghai-listed shares
of the "Big 4" banks and would continue to increase its stakes.
Speculation about government support, including buying by
Huijin, buoyed mainland markets earlier in the week and
underpinned the strength in Hong Kong of Chinese banking shares,
which have lost favour among foreign investors on worries about
bad loans.
"We've seen similar promises by Huijin last year but this
time it does show the government's intent on wanting to keep the
market supported ahead of the leadership transition," said a
Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage.
Along with the Huijin news, China's Ministry of Railways
(MOR) showed in its latest bond prospectus that it had upped its
projection of 2012 rail spending slightly, which according to
Jefferies is the fourth increase in this year's budget.
China Railways Construction Corp jumped 4.7
percent in Hong Kong while its Shanghai listing rose
2.8 percent. China Communications Constructions Co Ltd
rose 3.6 percent.
Hopes of more investment spending to counter a protracted
economic slowdown in China also lifted construction-related
sectors such as steel and cement.
Angang Steel Co Ltd rose 2.1 percent while cement
producer Anhui Conch rose 1.9 percent in
Hong Kong and 1.5 percent in Shanghai.
Analysts at Jefferies remain cautious on the railways sector
saying that rail volumes remain sluggish and spending on new
equipment remains unchanged, underscoring weak demand, despite
the hike in the rail construction budget.
"Our suspicion is that MOR wants to indicate to NDRC, which
has been adding pressure, that it's doing all it can," said
Jefferies analyst Julian Bu, in a note, refering to China's top
economic planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission.
China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh
straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest
level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters
poll showed, reinforcing the case for further policy stimulus.
The first monthly decline in eight months for vehicle sales
in China weighed on the auto sector with SAIC Motor
down 1.6 percent and FAW Car down 3.9 percent.
GAC Group eased 0.8 percent in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)