By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 12 Hong Kong shares rose to a
five-month high on Friday, set for a sixth-straight weekly gain
as investors put money in growth-sensitive sectors on
expectations of more governmental support for the Chinese
economy.
The Hang Seng Index went into the midday break up 0.5
percent, keeping it up 0.4 percent on the week. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 0.8 percent and is up 3.5 percent this week.
Mainland Chinese markets slipped for a second day, with the
property sector a key drag after state-run China Securities
Journal reported that the physical land market has not yet fully
recovered.
The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings slipped 0.4 percent and is flat on the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, but is
still up 0.5 percent this week.
While optimism has improved, investors still want to see
more substantial signs of government policy to boost growth.
"Sentiment has changed for the better, but the market is
still looking for details on the nature of Beijing's policy
before committing more to the rally," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
Investors will also be watching a slew economic data due to
be released in the coming days for fresh clues on how long the
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy will last.
Beijing is expected to post September trade data on Saturday
and inflation on Monday. Money supply and loan growth data is
expected by Monday.
Higher inflation is seen likely to weaken Beijing's hand for
more monetary policy loosening.
Major policy changes are seen unlikely until after the
Communist Party's once a decade leadership change when the 18th
National Congress meeting takes place on Nov. 8.
CHINESE BANKS STILL STRONG
In Hong Kong, Chinese banks were once again stronger. China
Construction Bank (CCB) climbed 1.6 percent. Bank of
China rose 0.7 percent, while Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) gained 0.4 percent.
CCB is up 5.1 percent in Hong Kong this week, its best
weekly gain in 11 weeks, after Central Huijin, a unit of China's
sovereign wealth fund, said late on Wednesday that it had bought
Shanghai-listed shares of the "big four" banks and would
continue to increase its stakes.
Resources-related names were mostly stronger. Aluminum
Corporation of China (Chalco) led percentage gains
among Hang Seng Index constituents, jumping 4.7 percent.
But the Chinese steel sector slipped after the Economic
Information Daily newspaper in China reported that the country's
China's 80 biggest steel companies posted aggregate losses in
the first eight months of this year.
Angang Steel lost 2 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.6 percent in Shenzhen.
The property sector also dragged the onshore Chinese markets
lower. Poly Real Estate lost 1.9 percent, while
China Vanke shed 0.8 percent.
Li Ning jumped 5.4 percent after China's
best-known sportswear brand said its chief financial officer has
resigned, the latest deparure from senior management as the
company grapples with a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
