(Updates to midday)
* HSI +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp +0.6 pct
* China property sector strong on signs of improving home
sales
* Investors take profits on outperforming Chinese banking
sector
* Tingyi weak after proposed placement fails to take off
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 16 Hong Kong shares hovered at a
five-month high on Tuesday, lifted by strength in Chinese
property stocks after data showed improving home sales in the
mainland.
Gains on the index were, however, capped by a decline in
banking stocks as investors sought profits from a rally last
week on news that Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign
wealth fund China Investment Corp, will increase stakes
in the "Big Four" Chinese banks
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings advanced 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.6 percent.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent to 21,208.8 at
midday, after briefly testing the highest intra-day levels since
May 2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent.
Volumes were largely concentrated in the Chinese banking and
property sectors even as broader turnover stayed lackluster in
both markets.
"Investors are sticking with sectors that they have reason
to be more certain about. This rotation suggests they are also
positioning themselves for the next leg up," Edward Huang, an
equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.
China Resources Land jumped 4.4 percent, while
China Overseas Land gained 2.6 percent after property
consultancies Centaline and Soufun said property transactions
were improving in the mainland.
Both stocks were laggards last week, losing 3.7 and 2.2
percent respectively, compared to the 0.6 percent gain for the
Hang Seng Index.
China Resources Land is up 37 percent on the year after two
straight annual losses, but is still trading at a forward
12-month earnings multiple that is a 21 percent discount to its
historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Its current 12-month forward price-to-book multiple is just
0.4 percent below its historical median, at 1.3 times.
Chinese banks were broadly weaker, with China Construction
Bank (CCB) down 1.6 percent in Hong Kong
and 0.2 percent in Shanghai. CCB had its best week in 11 in Hong
Kong last week, rising 5.3 percent.
PING AN INSURANCE EDGES UP AFTER ENCOURAGING SEPT PREMIUM
Ping An Insurance rose 0.8 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai after its posted a 12
percent growth in premium income for September from a year ago.
Ping An posted a 17 percent growth in life insurance
premiums in the third quarter from a year ago, up from 10
percent in the second quarter and 2 percent in the first.
"Overall, these numbers suggest Ping An's new business
volume growth may well be turning positive, which should improve
its new business value (NBV) outlook," Barclays Capital analysts
said in a note dated Oct. 16.
Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings
shed 2.3 percent after a proposed $120 million placement failed
to materialize. Sources said investors were deterred by the
small 1 percent discount to its Monday's closing
price.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)