(Updates to midday)
* HSI +1 pct, H-shares +1.2 pct, CSI300 flat
* Chinese shipping, materials sector among top gainers
* Worst "probably over" for China market: Credit Suisse
* Viva China surges after Li Ning purchase
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 17 Hong Kong shares rose to a
seven-month high on Wednesday, tracking an Asia-wide rally
powered by strength in riskier sectors after
better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings cheered investors.
Resource-related companies and the shipping sector saw some
of the biggest percentage gains, with China Merchant Holdings
jumping 4.2 percent, Cosco Pacific up 3.8
percent and Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
rising 3 percent.
But turnover stayed weak and mainland Chinese markets
underperformed, ending a choppy morning slightly higher as
investors await China's third-quarter GDP data on Thursday that
is expected to return the slowest quarterly growth since 1999.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings was flat at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
edged up 0.1 percent. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.2
percent.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1 percent at midday to
21,409.1, the highest intra-day level since March 19. The
benchmark has now retraced more than 90 percent of its fall from
February highs to June lows.
"The important thing in the short term is stabilisation in
the Chinese economy," Vincent Chan, Credit Suisse's China equity
strategist, told Reuters on Wednesday.
In the longer term, Chan added, a more proactive approach by
Chinese leaders in addressing bigger structural problems in the
economy could bring investors back into the fold.
Still, in a report dated Oct. 16, Chan said the worst in the
Chinese market is "probably over" given data signs that the
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy may have bottomed
out. He advised investors to add some risk to their portfolio.
Chan upgraded the Chinese banking, material and
transportation sectors to "overweight" and turned a little more
optimistic on capital goods while downgrading consumer staples
and technology to "underweight".
CHINESE BANKS STRONG
On Wednesday, Chinese banks resumed their recent ascent as
investors rotated into growth-sensitive sectors.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
rose 1.6 percent in Hong Kong, hovering at
its highest since early May. ICBC gained 0.5 percent in
Shanghai.
After lagging the broader offshore Chinese market for much
of 2012, ICBC jumped more than 9 percent in September and is up
8.3 percent in October.
It is up 7.6 percent for the year, compared with the 16
percent gain for the Hang Seng Index and 5.6 percent rise for
the China Enterprises Index.
But ICBC is still trading in Hong Kong at a 42 percent
discount to its historical median forward 12-month earnings and
a 46 percent discount to its forward 12-month price-to-book
value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Shares of sports talent management firm Viva China
surged 89.2 percent after it announced plans to buy a 25 percent
stake in Chinese sportswear group Li Ning for about
$175.5 million.
News of the proposed deal sent Li Ning's shares, which were
trading for the first time this week, down 3.7 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)