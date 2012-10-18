(Updates to mid-morning)

* HSI +0.5 pct, CSI300 +1.2 pct, Shanghai Comp +1 pct

* Cyclical names lead climb, investors look to add risk

* Stablizing economy means no aggressive Beijing support until March: Julius Baer

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Hong Kong and China shares held onto gains on Thursday after China's third-quarter GDP data matched market expectations, with growth-sensitive sectors leading the way as investors took heart from signs that that China's slowdown was drawing to an end.

Xinhua news agency reported that the world's second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the seventh-straight quarter that growth has slowed.

September industrial output and retail sales data, however, were slightly better than expected, raising hopes that the economy may have stabilised.

At 0220 GMT, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index is set for its sixth-straight gain, rising 0.7 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.2 percent.

"Investors are adding more risk to their portfolio right now, with funds trying to improve their performance as the year comes to a close," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

"But with data suggesting growth in China has stabilised, the current leadership will not see any need to act more aggressively," Lam said, adding that strong action was only likely to come after the leadership transition is completed in March.

Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) jumped more than 3 percent in Hong Kong to its highest since early May, having gained more than 12 percent so far this month.

China Coal Energy Co Ltd rose 2.8 percent in Hong Kong and 1.3 percent in Shanghai. It is now up almost 10 percent since the beginning of October, with third-quarter earnings scheduled for released on Monday.

Shares of Li & Fung, a global supply chain manager for the likes of Walmart Inc and Target was up almost 4 percent after better-than-expected U.S. housing data on Wednesday followed positive retail sales data earlier this week. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)