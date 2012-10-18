(Updates to midday)
* HSI +0.6 pct, H-shares +1.3 pct, CSI300 +1.2 pct
* Stablizing economy could mean no strong Beijing support
until March: Julius Baer
* China Coal hits 2-mth high ahead of Q3 earnings Monday
* Li & Fung jumps after more positive U.S. data
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 18 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index
climbed to a seven-month high and China shares made solid gains
on Thursday, with growth-sensitive sectors leading the way as
investors took heart from data signalling that China's slowdown
was drawing to an end.
Official data showed the world's second-largest economy grew
7.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier -- its
seventh-straight quarter of slowing growth.
But, September industrial output and retail sales data were
slightly better than expected, raising hopes that the Chinese
economy may have turned a corner.
The Hang Seng rose 0.6 percent to 21,546.1, and was
set for a sixth-straight daily gain, equalling a winning streak
recorded a year ago. The benchmark is now just shy of the 2012
intra-day high at 21,760.3, recorded on Feb. 20.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 1.3 percent.
Gains in Shanghai came in the strongest midday volume in a
month.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
was up 1.2 percent at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1 percent.
"Investors have been adding more risk to their portfolio,
with funds trying to improve their performance as the year comes
to a close," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity
analyst.
"But with data suggesting growth in China has stabilised,
the current leadership will not see any need to act more
aggressively," Lam said, adding that strong action was only
likely to come after the leadership transition is completed in
March.
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
rose 3.1 percent in Hong Kong and 2 percent in Shanghai. Chalco
is now at its highest since May in Hong Kong, having gained more
than 12 percent so far this month.
Shares of Li & Fung, a global supply chain manager
for the likes of Walmart Inc and Target was up
almost 4 percent after better-than-expected U.S. housing data on
Wednesday followed positive retail sales data earlier this week.
CHINA COAL CATCHING UP
Although turnover in Hong Kong improved over the past week,
it remains relatively weak with volumes concentrated in a few
sectors.
This, along with recent weakness in the year's
outperformers, pointed to little fresh capital entering the
market with investors rotating into laggard sectors ahead of the
third-quarter earnings season, starting next week.
China Coal Energy Co Ltd , the country's
second-largest coal producer, rose 2.8 percent in Hong Kong to a
two-month high. In Shanghai, China Coal rose 1.8 percent.
After lagging the market for most of the year, China Coal is
now up almost 10 percent in Hong Kong this month ahead of its
third-quarter earnings, expected on Monday.
It is still down more than 7 percent this year, compared to
the 17 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index and the 7 percent
gain on the China Enterprises Index. China Coal is currently
trading at nearly half its historical median price-to-book
value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
In the last 30 days, three of 35 analysts have shaved their
full year 2012 earnings-per-share estimate for China Coal by an
average of 10.2 percent, according to StarMine.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)