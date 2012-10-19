(Updates to midday)
* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares +0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct
* China consumer, automakers lead next leg of sector
rotation
* Market rebound in early to mid-stage: BoComm International
* China cement strong ahead of Anhui's Q3 earnings next week
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares were poised
for a seventh straight week of gains on Friday, after ending the
morning session slightly higher as investors rotated into
laggard growth-sensitive sectors, notably Chinese consumer goods
and auto makers.
The Hang Seng Index entered the midday break up 0.2
percent at 21,556.4, bringing its weekly gain to 2 percent. If
the index holds onto those gains by the close, it would be the
best showing since the week that ended Sept. 16.
The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was up 0.6 percent, bringing its gains for the week
to 3.4 percent.
Mainland Chinese markets edged lower, but are set for a
third-straight weekly gain. The Shanghai Composite Index
and CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings each slipped 0.1 percent. On the week, they are up 1.2
and 1.3 percent respectively.
"We are still in the early to mid-stages of this rebound in
Chinese equities," Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of
Communication (BoComm) International Securities, told Reuters.
"There is no reason to be too bearish, especially after data
yesterday showed that domestic demand (in China) has held up
reasonably well, putting a floor on the slowdown in the real
economy," Hong added.
The crucial role of domestic demand in China was
underscored by data on Friday that showed foreign direct
investment inflows fell 3.8 percent in the first nine months of
2012 from a year ago, extending the longest run of declines
since the depths of the 2008-09 financial crisis.
A slowdown in overseas markets led the Ministry of Commerce
to warn on Friday that exports, too, face an uphill battle
despite better-than-expected September data.
By the midday break, consumer discretionary names GOME
Electrical Appliances had risen 4.7 percent and Belle
International was up 1.6 percent.
GOME is up more than 7 percent this week, but is still down
50 percent in 2012 as investors hammered shares of China's
second-largest electrical appliance retailer as it waged an
online price war, partly in an effort to clear inventories.
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd
rose 3.7 percent in Hong Kong and 2.4
percent in Shenzhen.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS, CEMENT STRONG
The Chinese cement sector continued its sharp ascent ahead
of third quarter earnings next week. Anhui Conch Cement
, one of China's leading cement producers,
gained 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.9 percent in Shanghai.
The firm is up almost 12 percent this month on the Hong Kong
market after a 25 percent surge last month, and will post
third-quarter earnings on Oct. 24.
Anhui is now up 17 percent in 2012 and is currently trading
at a 9.4 percent discount to its historical median forward
12-month earnings multiple and a 14 percent discount to its
historic forward 12-month price-to-book value, according to its
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
