* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct
* Chart resistance, oversold markets point to fading rally
* Macau gaming sector strong after positive Wynn, Galaxy Q3
earnings
* Profit taking in recent outperformers HK property, HKEx
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 25 Hong Kong shares eked out a
tenth straight gain on Thursday, but a rally that has taken the
Hang Seng Index to 2012 highs showed signs of fatigue as
investors took profits on outperformers.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 21,810.2
points, its highest close since early last August and equalling
a winning streak recorded in June 2006.
Up 14 percent from a Sept. 5 low and 18 percent on the year,
the market now faces stiff chart resistance. The 14-day relative
strength index (RSI) hovered at two-year highs, suggesting the
market is overbought.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.7 percent at its
lowest since Oct. 8. The Shanghai Composite Index shed
0.7 percent.
"You have to realize we are now in the fourth quarter, so
hedge fund managers will now be looking to lock in some profits
after the rally from early September," Hong Hao, chief equity
strategist at Bank of Communication (BoCom) International
Securities, told Reuters.
"Institutional investors are still very hesitant, and
without them, it's going to be difficult to see the rally
carrying on from here," Hong said, adding a positive set of
Chinese economic data for October would help.
China's factory output should grow faster in the last three
months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery
remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Macau gaming sector was the standout
outperformer after Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment
posted third-quarter corporate earnings that bettered
expectations.
Galaxy jumped 3.6 percent, while Wynn Macau rose 2.5 percent
and Sands China gained 3.5 percent.
Chinese oil major CNOOC Ltd rose 1.4 percent after
posting an encouraging 4.7 percent increase in third quarter
unaudited oil and gas sales revenue, which were largely in line
with market expectations.
In a report on Thursday, CICC analysts raised their target
price for CNOOC from HK$17 to HK$18, saying they expect to see
improved output from China's top offshore oil and gas producer.
EARNINGS, EARNINGS...AND FADING RALLY MOMENTUM?
HSBC Holdings, Europe's largest bank and the Hang
Seng Index's largest component, rose 1 percent to close at its
highest since early August, returning to a chart level that has
limited its rise in the past week.
HSBC is the Hang Seng Index's biggest component stock. This,
along with looming chart resistance for the China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, further
suggest the 10-day rally could be running out of steam.
Recent outperformers, bourse operator Hong Kong Exchange
(HKEx) and the Hong Kong property sector were weaker
as investors trimmed recent strong gains made on expectations
that capital inflows into the city could buoy property prices.
HKEx slipped 0.6 percent, while Cheung Kong Holdings
shed 0.4 percent and Henderson Land lost 0.9
percent.
Ahead of its third-quarter earnings, Bank of China (BOC)
rose 1 percent to its highest since May 3 in Hong
Kong. After market close, China's fourth-largest lender by
market value, posted a forecast-beating 16.7 percent net profit
rise.
BOC, the first of the "Big Four" Chinese banks to post third
quarter earnings, is up 10.1 percent in 2012 and is currently
trading at a 46 percent discount to its 12-month forward
price-to-book value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
China Unicom rose 1.8 percent before the country's
second-largest mobile operator posted after market close a
27-percent jump in third-quarter net profit, missing
expectations.
It is down 15.8 percent in 2012 after surging 47 percent in
2011 and is currently trading at a 28 percent premium over its
12-month forward earnings multiple, according to StarMine.
Before earnings were posted, three of 31 analysts have
shaved their 2012 full year earnings-per-share estimate for
China Unicom by an average of 19.3 percent over the last 30
days, according to StarMine.