* HSI -2.4 pct, H-shares -2.7 pct, CSI300 -1.8 pct
* Losses came in higher turnover vs Wed, HK highest since
Sept 24
* Chinese oil majors under pressure after oil prices dive
* Rail sector bucks weakness, new govt investment expected
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 8 Hong Kong shares suffered their
worst loss since July 23 on Thursday, as investors took profits
on recent outperformers and refocused their attention on the
prospect of U.S. fiscal woes roiling financial markets.
Thursday's pullback came after U.S. President Barack Obama's
successful re-election bid helped the Hang Seng Index
near 2012 highs on Wednesday, with investors relieved that
capital inflows from loose U.S. monetary policy will continue.
The Hang Seng Index dived 2.4 percent to 21,566.9, its worst
single-day fall since July 23, reversing the benchmark's strong
start to November. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, which outperformed Asian
peers in October, sank 2.7 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings suffered a fourth-straight loss,
sliding 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost
1.6 percent. Thursday's losses were their worst since Oct. 26.
Losses in both Hong Kong and China markets came in higher
volumes than Wednesday. In Hong Kong, turnover was the highest
since Sept 24.
"Europe and the fiscal situation in the U.S. are the focus
right now, but if the U.S. situation stays under control, the
uptrend for Chinese shares, particularly ones listed in Hong
Kong, remains intact," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater
China equity analyst.
"But it's still very difficult to look beyond a three- or
six-month window at this point, although the next batch of data
tomorrow should do more to reassure investors that the slowdown
in China is stabilising," he added.
Beijing will post a fresh batch of economic data, starting
with inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail
sales on Friday. Trade data is expected on Saturday, with money
supply and loan growth at any time between Nov. 10 and Nov. 15.
The data should add to signs of stability in the world's
second-largest economy from September's figures, and could spur
more interest into Chinese equities.
Some $1.7 billion flowed into China stock exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) in October, more than triple September's total and
the best since the start of 2011, according to an International
Liquidity Review report dated Nov. 7.
Investors are also eyeing the makeup of the new Politburo
Standing Committee at the 18th Party Congress meeting that
started in Beijing earlier on Thursday for the likely policy
approach of China's incoming leaders.
HKEX, CHINA OIL MAJORS UNDER PRESSURE
On Thursday, shares of bourse operator Hong Kong Exchange
(HKex) slumped 3.8 percent after surging 24 percent in
the two months before November.
Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment ended down 4.4
percent at HK$27.35, above the HK$26.17 per share price that
private equity Permira priced their $875 million stake sale,
which was a 8.5 percent discount to its HK$28.60 closing price
on Wednesday.
This follows another successful secondary offering earlier
this week for China Merchants Holdings on Monday,
which was priced at a 6.6 percent discount, suggesting demand
still exists if the discount is sufficient.
This contrasted with a failed Tingyi Holdings
share placement on Oct. 16, when an undisclosed shareholder
tried to price a $120 million share sale at a 1 to 2.1 percent
discount to the previous day's close.
Chinese oil majors came under further pressure after oil
prices dived 4 percent overnight on growing economic headwinds
on both sides of the Atlantic coast.
In Hong Kong, PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd
each fell 3 percent, while China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) lost 1.7 percent.
But the Chinese railway sector bucked broader market
weakness after mainland news outlets reported that Beijing could
raise its investment in the sector.
China Railway Group rose 2.2 percent in
Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai.