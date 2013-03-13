* HSI -1.5 pct, H-shares -2.3 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct
* China c.bank chief: monetary policy now neutral, no longer
loose
* China banks and other beta plays lead losses
* Ajisen in record surge after 2012 earnings beat
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares erased 2013
gains on Wednesday, with losses accelerating in the late
afternoon after the Chinese central bank governor said monetary
policy in the world's second-largest economy was no longer
loose.
Onshore Chinese markets, which closed shortly before
comments from Zhou Xiaochuan were made public, suffered a
fifth-straight daily loss in lackluster volumes led by the
financial and property sectors.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index shed 1 percent and is now down 0.2
percent this year. Both ended at their lowest since mid-January.
The Hang Seng Index slid 1.5 percent on Wednesday and
is now down 0.4 percent this year. It closed just above chart
support at around 22,445, the Feb. 27 trough that is the bottom
end of a gap that it has hovered for the past three weeks.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong sank 2.3 percent and closed just below
chart support at about 11,040, pointing at more losses ahead.
Losses came in Shanghai volume that was some 22 percent
below its average in the past month. Hong Kong turnover,
however, climbed to its highest since March 5.
"I think we can expect further losses. We are reaching a
resolution in this consolidation phase, which we have been stuck
in for a while," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of
Communication International Securities.
The People's Bank of China's policy stance had shifted to
neutral from loose and an M2 money supply growth target of 13
percent for 2013 meant policy was now prudently set to rein in
the risk of rising prices, governor Zhou Xiaochuan said.
He also said the central bank would reinforce efforts to
contain house price rises in 2013 as part of broad government
efforts to restrain real estate speculation, but added that the
central bank would stay focused on consumer and producer price
inflation, rather than asset price rises.
China Vanke sank 2.4 percent in Shenzhen while
Poly Real Estate dived 3.8 percent in Shanghai.
China Resources Land tumbled 4 percent in Hong Kong,
making it down 3.3 percent on the year.
Chinese property and financial sectors were additionally
hurt by a report on the Sina online news portal that Shenzhen
has imposed a freeze on housing prices this year. Caixin
magazine reported that a senior city government official denied
any knowledge of the matter.
Chinese property stocks have been caught in a jittery spell
since the country's cabinet announced on March 1 more measures
intended to curb speculative home demand amid rising prices.
A report in the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper about
the Chinese banking regulator saying financial institutions
should be cautious about buying bonds issued by local government
financing vehicles also weighed on financials.
Haitong Securities shed 2.7 percent in
Shanghai and 2.1 percent in Hong Kong. Bank of China
shed 1 percent in Shanghai and 2.7 percent
in Hong Kong.
Wednesday's media report indicated a widening of the banking
regulator's crackdown on financial risk. On Tuesday, the
official China Securities Journal reported that the China
Banking Regulatory Commission is tightening regulation on
asset-pooled wealth management products.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Cathay Pacific Airways slipped 0.4 percent after
posting at midday an 83 percent plunge in 2012 profit. After
markets closed, its chief executive said he cannot yet see a
sustainable uptrend in cargo volume.
Shares of Ajisen (China) Holdings, which operates
Japanese ramen restaurants in Hong Kong and China, surged 16.6
percent after reporting late on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected
decline in 2012 full-year headline earnings.
Wednesday's showing was its record best daily gain and came
after Ajisen also raised its dividend payout ratio. Barclays
analysts said Ajisen's earnings topped forecasts mainly due to
better-than-expected gross margins and to store closures.