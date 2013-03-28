* HSI -1 pct, H-shares -1.6 pct, CSI300 -2.7 pct
* CBRC orders banks to up checks on underlying assets of
WMPs
* State Council pledged to further liberalize interest rates
* Mid-sized Chinese banks lead tumble
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 28 China shares were headed for
their worst loss in nearly a month on Thursday, with banks
taking a hit after they were ordered to tighten control over
wealth management products and improve transparency.
The move is China's latest in warding off potential risks to
the financial system and comes after an instrument sold through
Hua Xia Bank failed to pay its annualised return
while China's CITIC Trust announced payment delay on its product
late last year.
At 0206 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2.7 percent, holding just
above an intra-day low on March 19. The Shanghai Composite Index
slid 2.2 percent. If losses persist, this will be their
respective worst since March 4.
The Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent, while the
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong lost 1.6 percent.
Four mid-sized banks were the leading drags on onshore
Chinese indexes. Industrial Bank was down more than
8 percent, China Minsheng Bank slid 7 percent, while
Huaxia was down almost 6 percent.
Minsheng tumbled 5.8 percent in Hong Kong, while
Merchants Bank slid 4.2 percent in Hong
Kong and 4.6 percent in Shanghai.
"The tightening of WMP (wealth management product)
regulations is in line with our expectation, but timing is a
little earlier than we had expected (we were expecting
mid-2013)," May Yan, Barclays' top-rated Chinese banking
analyst, said in a note to clients.
"We expect large banks to have lower WMP/asset ratio as well
as less percentage of WMPs invested into non-standard credit
assets than mid-size joint-stock banks," Yan added.
Banks were also under pressure after China's cabinet said it
will unveil new measures to further liberalise interest rate and
exchange rate markets later this year, stoking worries of an
erosion in banks' net interest margins.
These latest government moves come after China's "Big Four"
banks reported benign bad-loan ratios as brisk lending in
fast-growing regions countered souring loans to overheated
sectors on the country's east coast.
Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
, which was the last among the "Big Four" to
report their 2012 results on Wednesday, was down 1.9 percent in
Shanghai and 1.3 percent in Hong Kong.