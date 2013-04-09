* HSI +1.0 pct, H-shares +2.1 pct, CSI300 +1.0 pct
* Beta plays rise after China March inflation milder than
expected
* China SCE Property slips after reported curb violation
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 9 Hong Kong shares were on
track for their first gain in four days, while mainland China
markets rebounded from Monday's four-month closing low after
China inflation rose less than expected in March, easing
concerns about potential near-term tightening moves from
Beijing.
Official data showed annual consumer inflation in the
world's second-largest economy eased to 2.1 percent in March
from February's 3.2 percent data, while producer prices ine the
same month dropped 1.9 percent, sharper than the annual 1.6
percent drop in February.
At 0215 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese
listings in Hong Kong returned above its 200-day moving average
with a 2.1 percent gain.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent. Bird flu
jitters in the last few days had compounded a selloff since an
early February peak in both the China and Hong Kong markets.
China-focused food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings
climbed 2.9 percent on hopes benign inflation will
ease margin pressures, after earlier testing nearly two-month
highs. Want Want China climbed 2.9 percent.
Shoe retailer Belle International jumped 4.1
percent as investors cheered its positive same store sales
growth figures in the first quarter.
Growth-sensitive sectors outperformed, with mid-sized
lenders seeing the bigger percentage gains in the banking
sector. China Minsheng Bank jumped 3.5
percent in Hong Kong and 1.8 percent in Shanghai.
Chinese cement producers Anhui Conch Cement
and China National Building Material Co Ltd
each spiked more than 5 percent in Hong Kong, while
Anhui jumped 3.5 percent in Shanghai.
But China SCE Property Holdings Ltd.
underperformed, down 0.6 percent after Hong Kong media reported
the Chinese property developer was ordered to stop sales of a
project in the Chinese city of Xiamen after it was adjudged to
have violated new home sales restrictions.