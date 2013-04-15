* HSI -1.5 pct, H-shares -2.4 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct

* Chinese gold miners slammed by slumping gold prices

* Zoomlion tumbles to 1-1/2-year low after Q1 profit warning

* China property A-shares up, tightening worry eases after GDP

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 15 Hong Kong and China shares extended losses on Monday after Beijing released first quarter GDP growth data that came in weaker than expected, adding to the gloom after several Chinese companies had warned of declining profits.

China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent set in the previous quarter and below an 8.0 percent Reuters poll consensus.

At the midday trading break, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.5 percent at 21,753.1, almost paring last week's gains that came in low turnover. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings were each down 0.9 percent, with gold miners among the biggest drags after gold prices sank to a 2-year low.

"This drop in gold prices is a precursor to more volatility in the stock markets. I won't be adding excessive risk before China's second quarter data," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International Securities.

"The bad market reaction today is a result of raised expectations after last week's credit growth figures. This China GDP miss probably points to ineffectual credit growth because money is being used by companies to pay off short-term loans and interest," Hong added.

Expectations for a stronger growth figure were elevated last week when data showed total social financing, the central bank's broad measure of liquidity in the economy that includes non-bank lending, surged to 2.54 trillion yuan ($410.2 billion) in March from February's 1.07 trillion yuan.

On Monday, Chinese oil major CNOOC Ltd was the biggest drag on the Hang Seng Index, diving 4.4 percent to its lowest intra-day level since June after Brent oil hit a 9-month low last Friday.

Now trading at HK$13.56, chart support is next seen at HK$13.18, its June 5 trough. A break below this level may point to more losses ahead. It is now down nearly 20 percent this year, compared with the Hang Seng Index's 4 percent loss.

Chinese gold miners were among the bigger percentage losers in the A-share market as gold prices extended a downward spiral on Monday after posting last Friday its biggest one-day slide since 2008.

Zijin Mining tumbled 5 percent in Shanghai and 8.8 percent to its lowest since July in Hong Kong. Its H-share listing is now down 25 percent this year, compared with the 9 percent slide for the China Enterprises Index.

The Chinese property sector bucked broader market weakness in the mainland markets. Data showed on Monday that China real estate investment rose 20.2 percent in the first quarter, while revenue from property sales jumped 61.3 percent.

While this ordinarily would raise fears about even more curbs on housing prices or lead to more formal monetary tightening, some investors believe this is now unlikely given the weaker first quarter growth figure.

China State Construction gained 0.9 percent, while Poly Real Estate climbed 2.4 percent in Shanghai, and China Vanke gained 1 percent in Shenzhen.

PROFIT WARNINGS COMPOUND DATA GLOOM

The slew of China data release on Monday also saw March industrial output growing 8.9 percent from a year earlier against expectations for 10 percent, retail sales rising 12.6 percent versus estimates for 12.5 percent.

Quarterly fixed-asset investment grew 20.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, lower than expectations for 21.3 percent. This added to jitters after Zoomlion Heavy Industry warned on Friday that its first quarter net profit may drop by up to 80 percent.

Zoomlion's shares in Hong Kong dived 9.5 percent to HK$7.51, its lowest since Sept. 26, 2011. Its closing low on that same day of HK$7.19 is next seen offering chart support.

The H-share listing of China's second-largest construction equipment maker has plunged 34.2 percent in 2013. Its A-share listing shed 4.8 percent in Shenzhen and is now down 16.6 percent this year.

Another cyclical counter, China National Materials Co Ltd tumbled 5.9 percent after warning it expects to post a substantially decreased first quarter net profit from the year before due to increasing market competition.