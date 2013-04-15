* HSI -1.5 pct, H-shares -2.4 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct
* Chinese gold miners slammed by slumping gold prices
* Zoomlion tumbles to 1-1/2-year low after Q1 profit warning
* China property A-shares up, tightening worry eases after
GDP
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 15 Hong Kong and China shares
extended losses on Monday after Beijing released first quarter
GDP growth data that came in weaker than expected, adding to the
gloom after several Chinese companies had warned of declining
profits.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first
three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to
7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent set in the previous quarter and
below an 8.0 percent Reuters poll consensus.
At the midday trading break, the Hang Seng Index was
down 1.5 percent at 21,753.1, almost paring last week's gains
that came in low turnover. The China Enterprises Index
of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300
of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings were
each down 0.9 percent, with gold miners among the biggest drags
after gold prices sank to a 2-year low.
"This drop in gold prices is a precursor to more volatility
in the stock markets. I won't be adding excessive risk before
China's second quarter data," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at
Bank of Communication International Securities.
"The bad market reaction today is a result of raised
expectations after last week's credit growth figures. This China
GDP miss probably points to ineffectual credit growth because
money is being used by companies to pay off short-term loans and
interest," Hong added.
Expectations for a stronger growth figure were elevated last
week when data showed total social financing, the central bank's
broad measure of liquidity in the economy that includes non-bank
lending, surged to 2.54 trillion yuan ($410.2 billion) in March
from February's 1.07 trillion yuan.
On Monday, Chinese oil major CNOOC Ltd was the
biggest drag on the Hang Seng Index, diving 4.4 percent to its
lowest intra-day level since June after Brent oil hit a 9-month
low last Friday.
Now trading at HK$13.56, chart support is next seen at
HK$13.18, its June 5 trough. A break below this level may point
to more losses ahead. It is now down nearly 20 percent this
year, compared with the Hang Seng Index's 4 percent loss.
Chinese gold miners were among the bigger percentage losers
in the A-share market as gold prices extended a downward spiral
on Monday after posting last Friday its biggest one-day slide
since 2008.
Zijin Mining tumbled 5 percent in
Shanghai and 8.8 percent to its lowest since July in Hong Kong.
Its H-share listing is now down 25 percent this year, compared
with the 9 percent slide for the China Enterprises Index.
The Chinese property sector bucked broader market weakness
in the mainland markets. Data showed on Monday that China real
estate investment rose 20.2 percent in the first quarter, while
revenue from property sales jumped 61.3 percent.
While this ordinarily would raise fears about even more
curbs on housing prices or lead to more formal monetary
tightening, some investors believe this is now unlikely given
the weaker first quarter growth figure.
China State Construction gained 0.9 percent,
while Poly Real Estate climbed 2.4 percent in
Shanghai, and China Vanke gained 1 percent in
Shenzhen.
PROFIT WARNINGS COMPOUND DATA GLOOM
The slew of China data release on Monday also saw March
industrial output growing 8.9 percent from a year earlier
against expectations for 10 percent, retail sales rising 12.6
percent versus estimates for 12.5 percent.
Quarterly fixed-asset investment grew 20.9 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier, lower than expectations for
21.3 percent. This added to jitters after Zoomlion Heavy
Industry warned on Friday that its first
quarter net profit may drop by up to 80 percent.
Zoomlion's shares in Hong Kong dived 9.5 percent to HK$7.51,
its lowest since Sept. 26, 2011. Its closing low on that same
day of HK$7.19 is next seen offering chart support.
The H-share listing of China's second-largest construction
equipment maker has plunged 34.2 percent in 2013. Its A-share
listing shed 4.8 percent in Shenzhen and is now down 16.6
percent this year.
Another cyclical counter, China National Materials Co Ltd
tumbled 5.9 percent after warning it expects to post a
substantially decreased first quarter net profit from the year
before due to increasing market competition.