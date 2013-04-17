* CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares -0.6 pct,

* Financials drag mainland shares on report of short-selling

* Mainland financials near lowest point in 2013

* Hong Kong luxury names fall on weak Prada earnings

By Gabriel Wildau and Yimou Lee

SHANGHAI, April 17 Mainland shares slumped on Wednesday, as investors dumped financial stocks on reports that foreign banks were shorting bank shares, while Hong Kong shares were nearly flat.

The large-cap CSI300 index was down 0.8 percent near midday, while the Shanghai composite index lost 0.7 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent by midday, but the China Enterprise Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong tracked the mainland's slide and was down 0.6 percent near midday.

The official China Securities News quoted an unnamed Shenzhen-based fund company source saying that foreign banks were taking short positions in mainland banks.

That sent the mainland financial sub-index down 1.7 percent near midday, compounding recent weakness, setting it up for possibly its weakest closing level this year.

Minsheng Bank was the biggest drag, falling 3.8 percent, while China Merchants Bank fell 1.9 percent.

Citic Securities was down 1.8 percent in Shanghai and 0.8 percent in Hong Kong near midday after China Business News reported that China's Public Security Bureau had arrested two bond-fund managers - one from Citic and another from an unlisted firm - on suspicion of skimming off client profits for their own benefit.

Citic Securities said in a statement that the fund manager was being investigated for personal reasons that do not involve the company.

HONG KONG LUXURY

Luxury stocks were under pressure in Hong Kong after the world's No.1 luxury goods group LVMH said Louis Vuitton sales in Europe have been hit by weak demand, especially from Asian tourists, as China's sluggish economy showed no sign of improvement.

In Hong Kong, Prada fell 2.0 percent, while Chinese watch retailers Hengdeli dropped 0.9 percent. Shares in high-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd were down 0.3 percent.

"People have to adjust their expectation that China doesn't have good news," said Mark To, head of research at Wing Fung Financial Group, adding that the Hang Seng Index might hover around a key support level at 21,600 points.

"Despite the fact that China and Hong Kong stocks are really cheap if you look at historical valuation, people are not going to buy them now."

Chinese property developer China Vanke Co Ltd fell 0.5 percent after media reports the company had entered into a joint venture project with Singapore's Keppel Land Limited to develop properties in Singapore and China.