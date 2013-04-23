* HSI -1.2 pct, H-share -2 pct, CSI300 -2.8 pct
* Beta plays bear brunt of hit, cement producers tumble
* China oil majors slide, gas price cuts loom
* Great Wall Motor slides from Monday's record closing highs
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 23 China shares appeared headed
for their worst day in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighing on
Hong Kong markets, after a preliminary survey of manufacturing
activity in April in the world's second-largest economy came in
weaker than expected.
Growth-sensitive counters extended losses after China's
flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to 50.5
from the final March 51.6 reading.
China's industry ministry said separately that companies had
no strong desire to invest given weak demand and overcapacity.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2.8 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index skidded 2.1 percent. Both were
set for their worst daily loss since March 28.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2 percent to 21,773.7
points, retracing about half of its strong gains last Friday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong shed 2 percent.
Losses on Tuesday, however, were not accompanied by surging
bourse volume or turnover. Hong Kong turnover and Shanghai
volume by midday were consistent with Monday's levels.
"Today's data is a confirmation of a weak trend. We are
going to see softer economic data ahead and seasonality factors
are not going to help," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank
of Communication International Securities.
"My position still hasn't changed: I won't be telling
clients to take excessive risks. Markets are still adjusting to
this slower reality, we are going to have a volatile summer,"
Hong added.
On Tuesday, Chinese oil majors were broadly weaker, also
hurt by a report in the Securities Daily newspaper, citing
industry sources, that the National Development and Reform
Commission could announce a cut in gas prices of between 4.5 and
5.5 percent as global oil prices slide.
PetroChina sank 2.7 percent in Hong Kong to near
last Thursday's 7-1/2-month intra-day low at HK$9.21, while its
Shanghai listing fell 1.3 percent.
SLOWING GROWTH, RISING RISKS
Coming after China's economy growth unexpectedly slowed to
7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the three
months before, the latest PMI added to concerns that a credit
boom is not stoking growth.
"This is a disconnect between a traditional leading
indicator and real economic growth. Nobody knows for sure where
the money has gone," said BoCom's Hong.
Chinese banks were among the leading drags on benchmark
indexes in both markets. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) fell 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and
0.7 percent in Shanghai.
Anhui Conch Cement tumbled 4 percent in
Hong Kong and 6.5 percent in Shanghai after China's largest
cement producer said its 2013 first-quarter net profit declined
22 percent from a year earlier.
Great Wall Motor fell 1.2 percent in
Hong Kong and 0.9 in Shanghai. Both its A and H-share listings
had closed at record highs on Monday. Traders had cited reported
comments from an executive that new products unveiled over the
weekend could help raise 2013 sales by 30 percent, higher than
the company's previous guidance.
But in a statement to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets
closed on Monday, the company denied April 22 news reports which
cited an executive saying its sports utility sales surged 92
percent in the first quarter and that new vehicles would help
the company post a 30 percent increase in 2013 sales.