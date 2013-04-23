* HSI -1.1 pct, H-shares -1.6 pct, CSI300 -3.2 pct
* Shanghai Comp just holds above support at 200-day MA
* Beta plays hit as banks, cement producers slide
* Anton Oilfield surges to record high on robust Q1 ops
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 23 China shares posted their
worst daily loss in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighing on Hong
Kong markets, after a weak preliminary survey of Chinese
manufacturing activity in April stoked fears of sluggish
economic growth in the second quarter.
Growth-sensitive counters extended losses after China's
April HSBC flash Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.5 from
March's final 51.6 reading.
China's industry ministry said separately that companies had
no strong desire to invest given weak demand and overcapacity.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings dived 3.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index shed 2.6 percent. For both, this was their worst
daily loss since March 28.
The Shanghai Composite closed at 2,184.5, holding just above
technical support at its 200-day moving average, now at 2,175.6.
A close below this level, which last happened on Christmas Eve,
could point to further losses ahead.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 1.6 percent. It was the worst daily loss for both Hong
Kong indexes since April 15.
Losses on Tuesday came in Shanghai volume that stayed above
average for a third-straight session, but Hong Kong turnover
stayed just under its average for the previous 20 days.
"Today's data is a confirmation of a weak trend. We are
going to see softer economic data ahead and seasonality factors
are not going to help," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank
of Communication International Securities.
"My position still hasn't changed: I won't be telling
clients to take excessive risks. Markets are still adjusting to
this slower reality, we are going to have a volatile summer,"
Hong added.
Anhui Conch Cement tumbled 3.3 percent
in Hong Kong and 5.9 percent in Shanghai after China's largest
cement producer said its 2013 first-quarter net profit declined
22 percent from a year earlier.
Chinese property developers were broadly weaker after the
Guangzhou city government followed the lead of the Beijing local
government in starting pricing guidance for new residential
properties from Tuesday.
China Vanke shed 3.5 percent in Shenzhen, while
Poly Real Estate dived 4.7 percent in Shanghai and
Evergrande shed 2.8 percent in Hong Kong.
SLOWING GROWTH, RISING RISKS
Coming after China's economy growth unexpectedly slowed to
7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the three
months before, the latest PMI added to concerns that a credit
boom is not stoking growth.
"This is a disconnect between a traditional leading
indicator and real economic growth. Nobody knows for sure where
the money has gone," said BoCom's Hong.
This comes as China's local government financing vehicles
(LGFVs) face mounting pressure to repay bank credit as nearly 40
percent of loans are coming due by 2016, the China Business News
reported on Tuesday, citing official data.
Chinese banks, popular growth proxies, were among the
leading drags on benchmark indexes in both markets. Mid-sized
China Minsheng Bank slumped 4.7 percent in
Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong.
Anton Oil Services was an outperformer, surging
12.5 percent to a record high as investors cheered its robust
first quarter operational update and its plans for the second
quarter, which includes starting shale gas development and
expanding in the Middle East and South America.
Great Wall Motor ended a choppy day up 0.8 percent
to another record closing high in Hong Kong, while slipping 0.4
percent in Shanghai.
In a statement to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets
closed on Monday, the company denied April 22 reports, which
cited an executive saying its sports utility sales surged 92
percent in the first quarter and that new vehicles would help
the company post a 30 percent increase in 2013 sales.