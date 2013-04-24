* HSI +1.3 pct, H-shares +1.6 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct

* Volumes stay low as markets rebound after Tuesday's losses

* Huaneng Power tests 5-1/2-year high after robust Q1 earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong and China shares rebounded on Wednesday, although volumes remained thin, with Chinese utility Huaneng Power among the leading gainers after its quarterly earnings trumped expectations.

At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 1.1 percent at 22,089 points, almost clawing back Tuesday's entire slide. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.6 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to move further above its 200-day moving average.

The Hang Seng Index is now down more than 7 percent from its 2013 high in early February, while the China Enterprises Index has dived 12 percent. The CSI300 has shed 11 percent and the Shanghai Composite 10 percent.

"Investors are still very bearish on China mainly on macro reasons," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's head of Hong Kong-China equity strategy. A weak private preliminary survey of April manufacturing activity in China had spurred losses on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Huaneng Power jumped 4.5 percent as investors cheered its 178 percent surge in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier. Its Hong Kong shares briefly tested November 2007 highs in early trade.

Deutsche Bank analysts said that Huaneng's net profit increased mainly due to lower fuel costs, with first-quarter net profit implying an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 18 percent.

They said there could be positive revisions to consensus estimates for Huaneng's earnings considering further improvement in power output and new projects for the rest of the year. Lower interest rates after the company refinanced its bank loans also helped.

Huaneng shares are now up nearly 21 percent on the year after spiking 74 percent in 2012. At 10 times forward 12-month earnings, they are still trading at a 21 percent discount to that historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"It's a good stock to hold, but its ROE improvement on declining coal prices is more a cyclical factor and not a recurrent theme," CLSA's Cheung said.

First-quarter earnings reporting season will peak next week, but there are several companies due to post their results on Wednesday, including China Minsheng Bank, China Pacific Insurance (CPIC) and Haitong Securities .

Minsheng Bank was up 1.5 percent in Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong, while CPIC gained 1.2 percent in Shanghai and 3.2 percent in Hong Kong and Haitong rose 1.9 percent in Shanghai and 1 percent in Hong Kong.

China Mengniu Diary was up 1.9 percent after the company confirmed it was in informal talks with an unnamed company about possible acquisitions, but stressed talks were very preliminary.

China-focused footwear retailer Belle International appeared set to snap a seven-session losing streak as investors covered short positions in the more beaten down names in Hong Kong, traders said.

Belle climbed 5.3 percent as investors covered bearish bets.