* HSI +1.3 pct, H-shares +1.6 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct
* Volumes stay low as markets rebound after Tuesday's losses
* Huaneng Power tests 5-1/2-year high after robust Q1
earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong and China shares
rebounded on Wednesday, although volumes remained thin, with
Chinese utility Huaneng Power among the leading gainers after
its quarterly earnings trumped expectations.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 1.1 percent at
22,089 points, almost clawing back Tuesday's entire slide. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong rose 1.6 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.7 percent to move further above its
200-day moving average.
The Hang Seng Index is now down more than 7 percent from its
2013 high in early February, while the China Enterprises Index
has dived 12 percent. The CSI300 has shed 11 percent and the
Shanghai Composite 10 percent.
"Investors are still very bearish on China mainly on macro
reasons," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's head of Hong Kong-China
equity strategy. A weak private preliminary survey of April
manufacturing activity in China had spurred losses on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Huaneng Power jumped 4.5 percent as
investors cheered its 178 percent surge in first-quarter net
profit from a year earlier. Its Hong Kong shares briefly tested
November 2007 highs in early trade.
Deutsche Bank analysts said that Huaneng's net profit
increased mainly due to lower fuel costs, with first-quarter net
profit implying an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 18
percent.
They said there could be positive revisions to consensus
estimates for Huaneng's earnings considering further improvement
in power output and new projects for the rest of the year. Lower
interest rates after the company refinanced its bank loans also
helped.
Huaneng shares are now up nearly 21 percent on the year
after spiking 74 percent in 2012. At 10 times forward 12-month
earnings, they are still trading at a 21 percent discount to
that historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"It's a good stock to hold, but its ROE improvement on
declining coal prices is more a cyclical factor and not a
recurrent theme," CLSA's Cheung said.
First-quarter earnings reporting season will peak next week,
but there are several companies due to post their results on
Wednesday, including China Minsheng Bank, China
Pacific Insurance (CPIC) and Haitong Securities
.
Minsheng Bank was up 1.5 percent in Shanghai and
2.5 percent in Hong Kong, while CPIC gained 1.2
percent in Shanghai and 3.2 percent in Hong Kong and Haitong
rose 1.9 percent in Shanghai and 1 percent in Hong
Kong.
China Mengniu Diary was up 1.9 percent after the
company confirmed it was in informal talks with an unnamed
company about possible acquisitions, but stressed talks were
very preliminary.
China-focused footwear retailer Belle International
appeared set to snap a seven-session losing streak as
investors covered short positions in the more beaten down names
in Hong Kong, traders said.
Belle climbed 5.3 percent as investors covered bearish bets.