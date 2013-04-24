* HSI +1.7 pct, H-shares +2 pct, CSI300 +1.9 pct
* Modest volumes as markets rebound after Tuesday's losses
* Huaneng Power soars to 5-1/2-year high after robust Q1
earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares rebounded
on Wednesday, while mainland China markets had their first gain
in three days, helped by strong gains for Chinese utility
Huaneng Power as investors cheered its robust quarterly
earnings.
Gains came in relatively modest volumes with the financial
sector stronger ahead of a slew of first quarter corporate
earnings results from heavyweight Chinese banking, insurance and
brokerage counters later this week.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 percent to 22,183.1
points, its highest closing level since April 3. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong jumped 2 percent, more than clawing back steep Tuesday
losses.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings climbed 1.9 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.6 percent to move further above
its 200-day moving average.
Shanghai volume was the weakest in four sessions, while Hong
Kong turnover was consistent with its 20-day moving average
despite climbing to the highest in four days.
Still, the Hang Seng Index is down 7 percent from its 2013
peak, while the China Enterprises Index has dived 13 percent.
The CSI300 has shed 10 percent and the Shanghai Composite 9
percent.
"Investors are still very bearish on China mainly on macro
reasons," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's head of Hong Kong-China
equity strategy.
Tuesday's weak flash PMI aggravated jitters that a credit
expansion earlier this year is not translating into growth in
the world's second-largest economy.
But there are signs that some sectors are proving otherwise.
On Wednesday, Huaneng Power surged 6 percent to
its highest since December 2007 as investors cheered its 178
percent surge in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier,
which bettered market expectations.
Deutsche Bank analysts said that Huaneng's net profit
increased mainly due to lower fuel costs, with first-quarter net
profit implying an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 18
percent.
They said there could be positive revisions to consensus
estimates for Huaneng's earnings considering further improvement
in power output and new projects for the rest of the year. Lower
interest rates after the company refinanced its bank loans also
helped.
Huaneng shares are now up nearly 23 percent on the year
after spiking 74 percent in 2012. At 10 times forward 12-month
earnings, they are still trading at a 21 percent discount to the
historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"It's a good stock to hold, but its ROE improvement on
declining coal prices is more a cyclical factor and not a
recurrent theme," CLSA's Cheung said.
First-quarter earnings reporting season will peak later this
week, but several financials were due to post their results
later on Wednesday, including China Minsheng Bank,
China Pacific Insurance (CPIC) and Haitong Securities
.
Minsheng Bank climbed 3.8 percent in Shanghai
and 2.9 percent in Hong Kong.
Minsheng has risen 4.6 percent in Hong Kong this year after
jumping 33 percent in 2012. It is trading at 16 percent discount
to its historic median forward 12-month price-to-book valuation,
according to StarMine.
CPIC gained 2.9 percent in Shanghai and 2.4
percent in Hong Kong, while Haitong rose 3.6 percent
in Shanghai and 1.7 percent in Hong Kong.